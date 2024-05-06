Controversial social media personality James Brown recently shared some graphic images on his pages showing cuts on his head and other parts of his body

In the viral post, James Brown disassociated himself from his alleged sister, Gracious, who he accused of helping his neighbours assault him

James Brown shared how Gracious invited his enemies to her dinner party and how he got attacked by them

Nigerian crossdresser and brand influencer James Chukwueze Obialor, aka James Brown, has stirred emotions online with graphic images he recently shared on his social media handle.

In his viral post, James Brown slammed his adopted sister, Gracious, accusing her of betraying him by helping his enemies to attack him.

Crossdresser James Brown disowns his sister, Gracious, for helping his neighbours to assault him. Photo credit: @wf_jamesbrown

Source: Instagram

James shared how Gracious invited his neighbours with whom he has a long-standing quarrel to her dinner party.

The crossdresser noted that the slightest opportunity his neighbours had, they took it and used it to rain down evil on him.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

James Brown disowns Gracious as his sister

In his posts sharing how he was attacked, assaulted and aided by his adopted sister, James Brown publicly disassociated himself from Gracious.

The drag queen noted that he no longer wants to be seen as the god-father nor older brother of Gracious Brown.

Legit.ng recalls reporting how James Brown celebrated on social media when he reunited with Gracious after nearly five years apart.

See James Brown's post disowning Gracious as his sister:

See the injuries James Brown sustained from the assault below:

Netizens react as James Brown disowns Gracious

Here are some of the comments that trail James Browns announcement about Gracious:

@jectimi_comedy:

"Sorry sis takecare of your self bro."

@brownskin_boys:

"Last year u celebrated ur birthday with 300 million naira house .and u are still fighting with ur neighbor .fake life eeeh."

@precious_only5:

"Good!!!kisses to them/whoever dy are."

@thatlankyboii:

"Just rub am Vaseline, it will be fine… I say rub oooo no go use the Vaseline do another thing."

@mcmakopolo1:

"Sisters in battle part one link on his bio ! … sorry bro."

@thorfboy:

"But you be man nah why you allow woman beat you ? Eeh fine girl."

@auntisidi:

"Brotherhood vs Sisterhood and Neighborhood."

@dfw_cherish:

"Sorry my dear, but water fit stand for this your collar bone ooo."

@peace___antoni:

"Your English no go let person understand if you need help or not!"

@chiefprist_of_istanbul:

"Wow this is a good one why they didn't remove your one eye werey you still get mind dey post."

James Brown sends special prayers to Bobrisky

Legit.ng, in a previous report, recalls how the outspoken crossdresser reacted after the news about Bobrisky being arrested and sentenced to jail went viral.

James Brown reacted to the news, noting that people needed to be less aggressive with Bobrisky.

He also expressed hopes that Bobrisky would come out stronger and regain her full strength because he knew from experience that it was not an easy journey.

Source: Legit.ng