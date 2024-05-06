Brand influencer and James Brown's adopted sister Gracious has reacted to the recent allegations levelled against her by the crossdresser

Gracious responded to the allegations made by James Brown that she ganged up with the crossdresser's enemies to assault him.

The fast-rising influencer noted that she had evidence to prove she never joined in the assault while noting that it was a gay person who beat James Brown up

Brand influencer and model Gracious Brown has finally taken to social media to respond to the allegations levelled against her by James Brown.

In a viral audio making the rounds online, Gracious slammed James Brown to stop embarrassing himself on social media.

James Brown's sister, Gracious reacts to the allegations levelled against her by the crossdresser. Photo credit: @wf_jamesbrown/@iamgraciousbrown

Source: Instagram

She noted that the claims of her ganging up against him were false.

Gracious also noted that the person whom James claimed to have attacked her was an effeminate man like himself, and they were equals.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

In the trending audio, Gracious claimed that she would never do anything to hurt James Brown.

Gracious called James Brown out

The brand influencer further accused James Brown of being the curse of the fight. She called the crossdresser out, noting that he should come out to tell the world what he did that led to the assault.

Gracious claimed that she had evidence to prove that James Brown was the instigator of the attack and that she had no hands in the attack.

Legit.ng recalls reporting how James Brown celebrated on social media when he reunited with Gracious after nearly five years apart.

Listen to the viral audio below:

Gracious Brown's clap back stirs reactions

Here are some of the comments that trailed the viral audio:

@juhdyhopps:

"With evident and frooof."

@iam_merith:

"I was listening dey well until she said “ na girl like you f!ght you “ now, common stop playing."

@bbeingnie:

"Girl like you."

sandra_bentu:

"She said girl not gay!!!abi na gay she talk?? This lack of teeth go soon cause wahala I swear."

@nkyanyanwu:

"Na gay like you na fight you."

@photoshopedited:

"This girl get sense pass this mumu boy… there’s no how u go switch gender still get sense… See ur life na girl dey beat your mumu God abeg o! Make my boys be men and let my girls be women forever amen."

@shegesvibe7:

"Two skeletons."

@walterlekz_2:

"Bucket go full de toway."

@wealthcherish:

"She say na gay like u na injure u so James brown na gay."

@happisavage:

"Wetin my bestie dy do here, Na u be the attorney."

James Brown sends special prayers to Bobrisky

Legit.ng, in a previous report, recalls how the outspoken crossdresser reacted after the news about Bobrisky being arrested and sentenced to jail went viral.

James Brown reacted to the news, noting that people needed to be less aggressive with Bobrisky.

He also expressed hopes that Bobrisky would come out stronger and regain her full strength because he knew from experience that it was not an easy journey.

Source: Legit.ng