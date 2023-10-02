A Nigerian man has stirred reactions over his dream about Big Brother Naija All Stars season's finalists

He highlighted the details of the dream on Facebook four days before the finale but many people doubted him

Kogi state indigene Ilebaye Odiniya emerged winner of the just concluded All Stars season to walk away with the N120 million grand prize

A Nigerian man, Soma Dinho, has caused a stir over his dream which accurately predicted the top six order for the just concluded Big Brother Naija All Stars season.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, September 28, Soma wrote that he saw a dream where Ilebaye emerged as the winner, Mercy came second, CeeC third, Adekunle fourth, Pere fifth and Cross sixth.

Soma shared the dream he had about the Big Brother All Stars top six. Photo Credit: Soma Dinho, X/@IlebayeOfficial

Source: Facebook

He urged people to screenshot his post but many trolled him and doubted his dream becoming a reality.

However, as he stated, on October 1, 2023, the results declared by the show's host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, confirmed Soma's dream.

Some people revisited Soma's post to beg for predictions about sports bets and other personal concerns.

Netizens criticised Soma when he made the post four days ago

Immaculata Mmara said:

"When last did you take your malaria dru.gs.

"Continue dreaming, you go wake up at the mention of the name Mercy Eke as the Winner!"

Obande Joseph said:

"Next time chop we'll before you sleep to avoid dreams like this for the real dream by Joseph CeeC win the show."

Bukola Adesanya Oduniyi said:

"You are still in that dream, you obviously have not woken up yet, so you believe big brother will have top 3 as ladies and the fourth will be a guy...... dey play."

Angel Uchechukwu - Tony said:

"Your dream is not dreaming.

"Mercy - Winner.

"The rest can fall into whatever position they so wish."

Taofik Ajiboye said:

"Thats ur prob , make una dey deceive unasef .wat has dat brought to table."

Nurture To Bloom said:

"All of you that were haha ing this post how market? Congratulations Illebaye."

Rita Ifunanya Obiemezie said:

"I tell people say CeeC no go even get 2nd position talk more of winning, dem dey argue."

Ilebaye shares what it feels like to be family's youngest millionaire

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Ilebaye had shared what it felt like to be the youngest millionaire in her family.

In a video, Ilebaye shared with Biggie that emerging as the show's winner would make her the youngest millionaire in her family, and for the first time, she would be making her parents proud.

She noted that as much as she didn't want to think about winning, one thing is certain. Ilebaye said if she won, she would have put all her enemies who thought she could never do anything special with her life to shame.

Source: Legit.ng