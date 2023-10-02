FCT minister, Nyesom Wike, has condemned the move by the staff of the Abuja Urban Mass Transport Company (AUMTCO), tearing up over the sack of their MD

Wike insisted that the protests would not stand in his way of doing the right thing in the territory

The minister urged political appointees to always prepare to leave office at any time because someone might come and would want to have a total change

FCT, Abuja - Nyesom Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has maintained that no sentiment or emotion will be considered in his effort to do the right thing in the capital city.

Wike insisted on doing the right thing for the interest of residents of the FCT and Nigerians at large. Photo credit: Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON, GSSRS

Source: Facebook

Daily Trust reported that Wike made this statement in Abuja while reacting to a trending video on social media, showing the staff of Abuja Urban Mass Transport Company (AUMTCO), crying over the sack of the company’s director, identified simply as Mr Najeeb Abdulsalam.

Legit.ng understands that Mr Abdulsalam was among the 21 heads of parastatals, agencies and companies of the FCT Administration (FCTA) that were sacked by the minister on Wednesday, September 27.

Wike questioned the claims of the MD’s performance, pointing out that the lack of buses contradicts the notion of success.

The minister stated that the reality on the ground is what matters, not videos or emotional displays, VON report added.

He said:

“Cry as much as you want to cry, it will not bother us. What bothers us is the reality on the ground.”

Source: Legit.ng