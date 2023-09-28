Heads of 21 agencies and companies belonging to the FCT Administration have been sacked with immediate effect

The FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, gave the order in a statement issued on Wednesday, September 27

According to the statement, the affected persons are to hand over the affairs of their offices to the most senior officers in rank

FCT, Abuja - Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has ordered the immediate sack of 21 heads of agencies and companies belonging to the FCT Administration.

The Director of Press in the FCT Minister’s office, Anthony Ogunleye, disclosed this in a statement, according to TheCable.

Hand over affairs of agencies, parastatals

According to Vanguard, Ogunleye said:

“They are to hand over the affairs of their offices to the most senior officers in rank.

“Appointments into the offices will be made in due course.”

The affected agencies are:

Group MD/CEO, Abuja Investment Company Ltd

CEO/MD, Abuja Markets Management Ltd

MD/CEO, Abuja Urban Mass Transport Company

CEO/MD, Abuja Property Development Company

CEO/MD Abuja Technology Village Free Trade Zone Company

CEO/MD Abuja Film Village International

CEO/MD Powernoth AICL Equipment Leasing Company Ltd;

MD Abuja Broadcasting Corporation;

MD, Abuja Enterprise Agency

GM, FCT Water Board.

DG, FCT Emergency Management Agency

Executive Secretary, FCT Primary Healthcare Board;

Director General, Hospital Management Board

Director, Abuja Environmental Protection Board;

Director, FCT Scholarship Board

Director FCT Christian Pilgrims Welfare Board;

Director, Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board

Coordinator, Abuja Infrastructure Investment Center!

Director, FCT Health Insurance Scheme

Coordinator, Satellite Towns Development Department

Coordinator, Abuja Metropolitan Management Council.

