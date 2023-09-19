Nyesom Wike's promise to ensure the FCT is sanitised is gradually coming to fruition following his latest move

The popular Abuja (Area 1) Shopping Complex was a victim of Wike's threat as illegal shops attached to the market were removed, leaving many traders disorganised

Muktar Galadima, the FCTA director of development control, said attachment shops, other illegal constructions, and parking lots have made the roads around the complex impassable

FCT, Abuja - The minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike-led administration, has again demolished a popular market in Abuja.

The popular Kilishi market has been demolished. Photo credit: Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON, GSSRS, Muhammad B Muhammad

Source: Facebook

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) on Monday, September 18, demolished the popular Kilishi market located in the Area 1 area of Abuja, The Punch reported.

The Guardian reported that the demolition that took place on Monday followed a notice earlier issued on Sunday, September 17, by the director, development control, FCTA, Muktar Galadima, during a meeting with traders and owners of shops at the Area 1 shopping complex.

Why the popular ‘Kilishi’ market was demolished

The meeting was to reach an understanding with the traders and owners of shops in the area before the demolition was carried out.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Galadima said the illegal shops would be removed to clean up the environment.

Meanwhile, since Wike assumed office as the FCT minister, he has vowed to sanitise Abuja and bring down illegal structures in the capital city.

Speaking on why the market was demolished, Galadima said,

“The way the market is very congested and unhygienic is not good for the safety and health of the traders and customers.”

PDP reacts as Atiku's aide claims Wike was once a NURTW member

In another report, the Rivers State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on Daniel Bwala, the spokesperson of Atiku Abubakar, to halt the continuous advertising of his ignorance about the opposition party.

The party made the call over the comment by Bwala that when Atiku and others were founding the PDP, Nyesom Wike, was working at the motor park with the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW).

But in the state's PDP's reaction to the claim, the party said the minister had been a law practitioner before finding his way into politics.

“He’s not just FCT minister”: Tinubu reveals 2 positions Wike holds

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Tinubu has explained his relationship with Nyesom Wike.

Tinubu on Thursday, September 14, said that the former governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike, is not just the FCT Minister

Source: Legit.ng