FCT, Abuja - The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has revoked the certificate of occupancy of 165 plots in Abuja over failure to develop them.

The FCT’s Permanent Secretary, Olusade Adesola, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday, September 21, Premium Times reported.

Abuja: Peter Obi, other owners of the 165 Plots of Lands revoked by Wike Photo Credits: Nyesom Wike/Mr Peter Obi/Liyel Imoke

Source: Facebook

The affected lands are located in the high-brow districts of Maitama, Gudu, Wuye, Katampe Extension, Wuse 2, Jabi, Utako, Idu Industrial Zone, and Asokoro

Here is the list of the 165 plots of land and their owners.

List of Revoked 165 Plots of Lands

Labour Party (LP) presidential Candidate, Peter Obi

Former governor of Cross River State, Liyel Imoke

Former Minister of National Planning, Udo Udoma

Former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Ufot Ekaette

Former Edo North senator, Victor Oyofo

Late publisher of the Leadership newspaper, Sam Nda-Isaiah

Former Supreme Court justice, Niki Tobi

Former Attorney General of the Federation, Kanu Agabi

Chidinma, wife of former Aviation Minister, Osita Chidoka

Paul Nwabiukwu, media aide to the Director General of WTO, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala

Julius Berger Nigeria

Honeywell Construction Limited

BUA

Check out the full list here for download

FCT: Wike revokes Peter Obi’s land, 167 other plots in Abuja

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the FCT Minister revoked the Jabi District plot of land belonging to Peter Obi and other influential personalities in the country.

Top names like Liyel Imoke, Musa Aboki Egu, Hassan Hadejia and Ishaya Baba got their land in Maitama District revoked.

Wike-led FCTA demolishes popular ‘kilishi’ market in Abuja

The Wike-led administration has again demolished a popular market in Abuja.

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) on Monday, September 18, demolished the popular Kilishi market located in the Area 1 area of Abuja,

The demolition followed a notice earlier issued on Sunday, September 17, by the director, development control, FCTA, Muktar Galadima, during a meeting with traders and owners of shops at the Area 1 shopping complex.

APC chieftain rates Wike’s performance as FCT Minister

A chieftain of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) Francis Okoye, has showered praises on the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Nyesom Wike.

Okoye described the appointment of Wike as the FCT minister as a square peg in a square hole.

Source: Legit.ng