Abuja: Full List of 165 Plots of Lands Revoked by FCT Minister Wike and Their Owners
FCT, Abuja - The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has revoked the certificate of occupancy of 165 plots in Abuja over failure to develop them.
PAY ATTENTION: Fuel your passion for sports with SportBrief.com. Click here to discover the latest sports updates!
The FCT’s Permanent Secretary, Olusade Adesola, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday, September 21, Premium Times reported.
The affected lands are located in the high-brow districts of Maitama, Gudu, Wuye, Katampe Extension, Wuse 2, Jabi, Utako, Idu Industrial Zone, and Asokoro
Here is the list of the 165 plots of land and their owners.
List of Revoked 165 Plots of Lands
- Labour Party (LP) presidential Candidate, Peter Obi
- Former governor of Cross River State, Liyel Imoke
- Former Minister of National Planning, Udo Udoma
- Former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Ufot Ekaette
- Former Edo North senator, Victor Oyofo
- Late publisher of the Leadership newspaper, Sam Nda-Isaiah
- Former Supreme Court justice, Niki Tobi
- Former Attorney General of the Federation, Kanu Agabi
- Chidinma, wife of former Aviation Minister, Osita Chidoka
- Paul Nwabiukwu, media aide to the Director General of WTO, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala
- Julius Berger Nigeria
- Honeywell Construction Limited
- BUA
PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!
Check out the full list here for download
FCT: Wike revokes Peter Obi’s land, 167 other plots in Abuja
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the FCT Minister revoked the Jabi District plot of land belonging to Peter Obi and other influential personalities in the country.
Top names like Liyel Imoke, Musa Aboki Egu, Hassan Hadejia and Ishaya Baba got their land in Maitama District revoked.
Wike-led FCTA demolishes popular ‘kilishi’ market in Abuja
The Wike-led administration has again demolished a popular market in Abuja.
The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) on Monday, September 18, demolished the popular Kilishi market located in the Area 1 area of Abuja,
The demolition followed a notice earlier issued on Sunday, September 17, by the director, development control, FCTA, Muktar Galadima, during a meeting with traders and owners of shops at the Area 1 shopping complex.
APC chieftain rates Wike’s performance as FCT Minister
A chieftain of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) Francis Okoye, has showered praises on the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Nyesom Wike.
Okoye described the appointment of Wike as the FCT minister as a square peg in a square hole.
Source: Legit.ng