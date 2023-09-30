Obidike Chukwuebuka, an APC member, is confident about his party's success in the upcoming governorship elections in Kogi, Bayelsa, and Imo states

FCT, Abuja - Obidike Chukwuebuka, a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has expressed confidence that his party will emerge victorious in the forthcoming governorship elections in Kogi, Bayelsa and Imo states.

The off-cycle guber elections in the three states will be held on Saturday, November 11, according to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

APC chieftain Obidike confident of his party's victory in the forthcoming guber polls in Imo, Bayelsa and Kogi states.

APC is leaving no stone unturned - Obidike

In a brief chat with Legit.ng, Obidike, who is reportedly a member of the Imo State National Gubernatorial Campaign Council (NGCC), assured that the APC will lead at the polls.

"The APC is leaving no stone unturned in securing resounding victory," he said.

Why Hope Uzodimma will be re-elected - Obidike

In Imo state, the APC guber candidate is Governor Hope Uzodimma who is seeking re-election for a second term in office.

Obidike said Imolites will vote for Governor Uzodimma because of his "credible performance".

He maintained that the opposition parties are afraid as "there’s no loophole found in the government of Sen. Hope Uzodinma."

The APC chieftain equally assured electorates to be ready to enjoy more dividends of good governance under the ruling party.

APC won the last guber election in Bayelsa - Obidike

The current governor of Bayelsa state is Douye Diri. He is also seeking re-election for a second term.

However, Legit.ng recalls that Diri did not win the majority of votes in the 2020 election. He was, however, declared winner after the Supreme Court voided the APC's victory.

Regarding APC’s preparedness for Bayelsa polls, Obidike said his party won the last Bayelsa guber election but was shortchanged at the court.

He maintained that Bayelsa people are still willing to vote for APC, and the love for APC is fueled by the alleged abysmal performance of Governor Diri in the past four years.

"HE. Tim Sylva has earned the support of Bayelsa voters owing to his performance as governor," he said.

The APC guber candidate in Bayelsa, Sylva, has governed the state before.

Obidike opined that the victory of APC in Bayelsa won’t be a surprise.

Why APC will emerge victorious in Kogi - Obidike

In the same vein, Obidike praised the performance of Kogi state governor, Yahaya Bello, "especially in infrastructure and security."

The APC chieftain equally gave a thumbs up to the ruling party's candidate in Kogi, Ahmed Ododo.

He described Ododo as a quintessential leader and commander of good governance.

"I'm optimistic that our party will win," Obidike told Legit.ng.

He cited the APC's performance in the last general election, where the party had a victorious outing, as the basis of his optimism.

Obidike told the opposition to fulfil all righteousness by campaigning, as APC will have a landslide victory in the upcoming November guber elections.

"50,000" PDP, LP, other members join APC in Bayelsa

Meanwhile, about 50,000 leaders, aides to Governor Diri and members of other political parties have reportedly decamped to the APC in Bayelsa state.

Some of the defectors are members of the PDP and Labour Party (LP).

They were received at the party secretariat in Yenagoa by the APC national chairman, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, represented by the deputy national chairman, North, Alhaji Ali Delore.

