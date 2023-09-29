The main opposition, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has slammed President Bola Tinubu's lawyers

The PDP says the plea to block the release of Tinubu's academic records does not portray his remarks that he was an exceptional student

The opposition party aimed a dig at the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for the appointment of Dr Abdullahi Ganduje as chairman

FCT, Abuja - The legal representatives of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the United States have been slammed by the People's Democratic Party (PDP) for their attempt to conceal the academic records of their client from the Chicago State University (CSU), Illinois.

This was stated in a statement issued by the party's national publicity secretary, Debo Ologunagba, in Abuja on Friday, September 29.

As reported by Vanguard, Ologunagba said:

“The PDP recalls that President Tinubu had, in a public function, openly asserted to Nigerians that ‘I was one of those most recruited graduates of my university; multiple honours, First Class Degree and I have the reference point’.

“In view of the above assertion, the PDP therefore holds that the plea by the lawyers that the details of his academic record should not be released is a great disservice to President Tinubu in particular and Nigeria in general."

PDP slams APC, Ganduje

The statement also aimed a shot at the appointment of Dr Abdullahi Ganduje as the chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) due to a series of past allegations against him during his tenure as governor of Kano State.

Ologunagba stated that the appointment of Ganduje indicated that the APC swims in the pool of corruption.

He said:

“By appointing Dr. Ganduje as its National Chairman, APC further confirms itself as not only being a cesspit of corruption but also as irredeemably given to concealment of depravity, sleaze and mendacious acts."

“The APC must in the least acknowledge the desirability and moral duty placed on it to encourage, insist and ensure that it is transparent with Nigerians and indeed the world."

He further described the APC as a threat to Nigeria's democracy, urging Nigerians to defend the excellent course of democracy, good governance and the rule of law.

