Opposition parties like the Peoples Democratic People (PDP) and the Labour Party have been urged to re-strategise before the 2027 general election

Dr Abubakar Sani made this call in an interview with Legit.ng over the possible outcome of the presidential election appeal at the apex court

He stated that Tinubu had always been beatable and would remain beatable if only a common goal existed between opposition parties

FCT, Abuja - Political analyst and public affairs commentator Dr Abubakar Sani has given opposition parties tips on defeating President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Dr Sani in a chat with Legit.ng revealed that President Tinubu has always been beatable, and the opposition parties blew their chance to defeat him at the 2023 polls.

President Bola Tinubu is battling litigations over his academic records' legitimacy. Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu

He stated that the opposition parties lacked a clear-cut strategy of working together and that it cost them a shot at the presidency.

While speaking on the upcoming presidential election appeal tabled before the Supreme Court by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Labour Party, Dr Sani said:

"Tinubu's presidency has come to stay, and instead of going from one Court to another, the opposition should restrategize and plan how they can snatch power from the APC.

"This lack of clear-cut strategy and disharmony made the opposition fragment into different units and scatter their votes. It is too late for either the Labour Party or the PDP."

LP, PDP urged to re-strategise

However, he noted that Tinubu's government has come to stay as he advised Nigerians to work with him despite all his baggage and allegations that have continued questioning his legitimacy.

Dr Sani advised the PDP and the LP to re-strategise for the 2027 polls and consider a merger if possible.

He said:

"We just have to work with what we have. So, LP and PDP should allow Tinubu to finish his four years term. They should go to the drawing board and restrategize."

