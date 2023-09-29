The Enugu State House of Assembly election petition tribunal has sacked Okey Mbah of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state House of Assembly.

The court on Friday, September 29, nullified the election of Mbah, a member representing the Nkanu East state constituency in the House of Assembly, The Nation reported.

According to the judgment on Friday, the process by which the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Mbah as the winner of the state constituency election was not in line with the provisions of the Electoral Act 2022.

