The negotiation team of the federal government and the organised labour are to meet on Friday evening, September 29

Bola Tinubu's team will meet with the leaders of the NLC and the TUC as part of the efforts to avert the proposed planned strike of the unions slated for October 3rd

The unions have insisted on embarking on a total lockdown following the government's failure to address the workers' issues and the needs of Nigerians occasioned by fuel subsidy removal

The Federal Government, in a desperate move to avert the planned nationwide strike from October 3, has summoned an emergency meeting with the leaders of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), and their Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC), counterpart.

Vanguard gathered the meeting is scheduled to hold later this evening at Aso Villa, Conference Room of the Office of the Chief of Staff to the President.

It was gathered that the government had earlier fixed the meeting for 12 noon today, but had to be shifted to evening to enable Organised Labour to reach out to their leaders outside Abuja.

According to sources, the NLC and its TUC counterpart received the government’s invitation this morning through the Ministry of Labour and Employment.

A chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has appealed to Nigerians to be patient with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's led federal government.

Oyo APC spokesman, Mr. Wasiu Olawale Sadare, disclosed Tinubu's administration will take Nigeria to greater heights.

He, however, urged the NLC, TUC and Nigerians to work with the president for the progress of the country.

Tinubu plans palliative for workers ahead of organised labour strike

Meanwhile, President Tinubu has been scheduled to announce his administration's palliative for organised labour, who have announced that it would commence an indefinite strike on Tuesday, October 3.

The organised labour, has accused the Tinubu-led government of its failure to provide palliative for workers to cushion the effect of the fuel subsidy removals on members.

