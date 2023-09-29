The All Progressives Congress, APC, and its governorship candidate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege were defeated at the tribunal on Friday, September 29

This is a s the Delta state tribunal upheld the election of Sheriff Oborevwori as governor of Delta State

The court dismissed the petition filed by the former deputy president of the Senate, Omo-Agege noting that it was devoid of merit and speculative

Delta state, Asaba - The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, has directed his legal team to immediately proceed with an appeal against today’s judgment of the governorship election tribunal that upheld the election of Sheriff Oborevwori as governor of Delta State.

Senator Omo-Agege said the Tribunal failed to reckon with the fundamental flaws in the March 18, 2023 governorship election that mortally rendered the declaration of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, as the winner untenable.

