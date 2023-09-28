Salihu Lukman, the former vice chairman of the northwest chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has highlighted reforms for the party

This is contained in the new book ‘APC and Transition Politics’, which has received wide reception and reviews

Former chairman of the APC, Chief Bisi Akande and Senator Adams Oshiomhole both endorsed the masterpiece

FCT, Abuja - The former vice-chair of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the north-west, Salihu Lukman, linked up with party stalwarts Bisi Akande and Adams Oshiomhole.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the former APC chairs endorsed the reformation ideas of Lukman in his new book ‘APC and Transition Politics’.

In his book, Salihu Lukman revealed his heated disagreement with Oshiomhole when he was APC chairman. Photo Credit: Salihu Lukman

Source: Facebook

According to TheCable, Lukman rolled out a series of reformation ideas for the APC and how they should conduct their affairs in the coming years.

He said:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

“unanimous that returning APC to its founding vision of becoming a progressive party will require consistent struggle against conservative elements both within the party and outside”.

“First I met Chief Akande on September 18 and today, September 28 met Comrade Oshiomhole”

“Both the two leaders welcome the initiative and expressed concern about recent experiences which erode the democratic space within the party.”

Meanwhile, Akande and Oshiomhole reckoned with the leadership role of President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in resisting attempts by some conservative leaders within the party to impose a consensus presidential candidate for the 2023 elections.

He wrote:

“While commending the initiative to document these experiences, the two leaders were unanimous that returning APC to its founding vision of becoming a progressive party will require consistent struggle against conservative elements both within the party and outside.

“It is not going to be an easy battle and would require strong commitment and capacity to stubbornly continue to campaign for restoration of democratic values within the APC.”

Lukman reveals past brawl with Oshiomhole

As contained in the book, Lukman revealed a series of heated moments he had with Oshiomhole during his time as chairman of the ruling party.

He revealed that his relationship with the former Edo State governor dates back to their days at the “National Union of Textiles from the early 1990s”.

Lukman said the book's essence was to promote healthy debate within the party as it will help strengthen the modalities of the party’s activities and tenets.

Ekiti: Segun Oni’s Running Mate Dumps SDP, Joins APC

Meanwhile, the Ekiti State chapter of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) has lost one of its top members to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Ladi Owolabi, a running mate to Segun Oni, a governorship candidate of the SDP in the last election, decamped to the ruling party.

He was received by the party chairman in his ward in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital and vowed to be committed and devoted to the party.

Source: Legit.ng