An absent father was embarrassed for trying to play the role of a father on his daughter's wedding day

Years ago, the man who was a corps member in Kwara state at the time, got the bride's mother pregnant and disappeared

Sadly, he refused to take responsibility even after the lady's family traced him to his residence to discuss the situation

A Nigerian lady recently got the chance to shame her biological father who neglected her since she was born.

Despite not being part of his daughter's life, the man showed up on her wedding day to play the role of the bride's father.

Bride rages over absentee dad's presence Photo credit: MARCO LONGARI/ Getty Images. Depicted persons have no relationship with story. Photo for illustration only.

Source: Getty Images

Lady embarrasses absentee father on wedding day

An X user identified as @ps_wears shared the story on the platform while narrating the drama that played out on the girl's wedding day.

She first recounted how the man who was a corps member years ago, impregnated the lady's mother and disappeared.

After all the efforts made to locate the man’s family and discuss with him, he still didn't show up or claim responsibility for his child.

However, after 29 years, when it was time for his daughter to get married, they reached out to him and asked for him to send a list of the things that are meant for fathers in his culture.

The absentee father sent a long list and started insisting that the wedding be done in Bayelsa instead of the Yoruba culture, which was her stepfather’s culture.

However, the lady refused and insisted it would be done in her stepfather’s culture. On the day of her wedding, he arrived and sat on the high table.

The bride refused to enter the wedding hall stating that he must leave the high table and sit among other guests but he refused and almost created a scene.

The bride’s stepfather stepped in and called the police to arrest him. He was subsequently kept in the patrol vehicle until then end of the wedding.

Ps_wears narrated:

“You impregnated a woman 29 years ago as a Corps member posted to a village in Kwara. You left with style because you didn't want the pregnancy. You never came back for the child or sent a dime to your child. Family of the lady traced you through the help of the school you were posted and traced your family residence, just to tell them you have a child after she delivered and that they want you to keep contacts for future reasons.

"28 years after you are notified that your daughter is getting married and you were invited out of respect and even told to send a list of what your tradition request of a groom. Since you have no shame, you sent a long list.

"The groom sent everything to you as tradition requires, there was no negotiation, but the lady insisted on having a yoruba wedding since she was raised by a yoruba stepfather. You now said it's impossible that she is your daughter and must wed according to your tradition.

"On the small engagement party, you showed up and went to high table to sit, as per na me get pickin! The money they sent for you to buy colour of the event you didn't. You were came smelling alcohol.

"Bride came out and saw her dad by impregnation and went back inside. That the wedding won't hold if he doesn't return to the congregation. This is how drama started. People started begging the man, he refused, mother was crying and the yoruba dad called, police to move him out of the hall and hold him in the patrol vehicle till the end of the wedding

"Wedding sha went on, and after everything they released him, Grandma from Bayelsa was around.

"No one knew she was the one who authorised the police arrest. When mama will advice the couple at reception she told us, pre marital sexx should be frowned at and if a man thinks he is a father by just impregnating a woman, then he should be locked up like my son was today.

"Mama faced grace and said, for every one naira your mum recieved while raising you, I sent them, make sure you don't raise a mistake like I did, take care of your mum in her old age and your other responsible father. Mama drops mic and off to the airport.

"Bayelsa women are strong women. They stood behind their granddaughter and made sure the event was a success. Five of them flew in to stop the men from disturbing the wedding. Once again, if you are a Bayelsa woman, I salute you all.”

See the post below:

Reactions as absentee father appears at daughter's wedding

The comments section was filled with the reactions of Nigerians who were proud of the lady.

@incomparablegem.gh said:

“I have never been able to understand why kids who were raised by one parent while their other parent VOLUNTARILY ABANDONED them choose to reach out to the absentee parent suddenly when it's time for a major ceremony like their weddings! All that when you have a PRESENT PARENT?”

@ThatUrh said:

“When it comes to standing strong even against their children Bayelsa woman will do it. Let me hug my mum again for being that strong Bayelsa woman all through.”

@Jojoneky1 said:

“U mean the absentee father 's mum locked up her son?”

Ebitimi reacted:

“I am a Bayelsa woman My bless grandma.”

@faith1166229525 reacted:

“An applaudable act.”

@Elliotcute said:

“I blame the babe and those who took care of her big time not the supposed father who took zero responsibility.”

Lady stops dad from attending her wedding

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Mabel Oluwaninse Wealth, a lady from Nigeria, trended on social media platforms after asking her father not to attend her wedding.

According to Mabel, her reason for the decision to bar her father from her big day was that the man abandoned her for 27 years.

Source: Legit.ng