A Lagos tribunal, which sat for about 10 hours, and led by lead Judge, Justice Arum Ashom, dismissed two petitions filed against Governor 'Jide Sanwo-Olu’s victory in the March 18, 2023 election

The petitions were filed by the Sanwo-Olu’s main challengers – Olajide Adediran of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour of the Labour Party (LP)

Reacting to the tribunal's verdict and sundry issues, Lagos state governorship candidate of the Action Alliance, Tope Balogun, spoke to Legit.ng

Epe, Lagos state - Tope Balogun, the governorship candidate of the Action Alliance (AA) in the 2023 election in Lagos state has said the declaration of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu as the winner at the tribunal is “something that is anticipated by many that had followed the process all through”.

Legit.ng recalls that Balogun was the first to send a congratulatory message to Sanwo-Olu during the last general election after early reports gave an indication of the governor's victory over all his contenders.

How to strengthen our democratic practice: Balogun

Following the 2023 general elections, lawyers in Nigeria were divided over ‘technicalities’ as it concerns courts determining election petitions.

Speaking to Legit.ng, Balogun said having witnessed various elections in the country, he is of the firm view that winning for any candidate should be massive — “and not hinge on technicalities, except it has to do with fraudulent activities during electioneering”.

He said:

“Hinging electoral matters on technicalities is not the best practice for our democracy as such thing mainly looks like hoodwinking the choice of the masses through the court.

“Pre-election matters should be well treated before the poll takes place while the main crux of tribunal matter should ordinarily be based on what transpired during the voting session to establish that you have the maximum number of valid votes cast as required by constitutional provisions. Such will give credence to the election and strengthen our democratic practice leading to substantial presence of representation of the will of the people.

“So as for me, I once again congratulate the Governor, the Deputy Governor, and their team who had better strategies during the last gubernatorial election.

“Those that went to the tribunal can further appeal if they felt so all the same.

“All in all, the next election season is on board and those interested in change of the ruling party should start preparing ahead while the incumbent focuses on delivering the dividends of democracy to Lagosians.”

