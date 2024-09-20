Pasuma, Saheed Osupa Seen Chilling Together After Agelong Beef: “Davido, Wiz, Burna Go Still Settle”
- Nigerian Fuji legends, Pasuma and King Saheed Osupa have once again drawn the attention of fans on social media
- A video emerged online showing the Fuji musicians hanging out together at a gathering and enjoying each other’s company
- The display of friendship and brotherhood between them got fans comparing them to Wizkid, Davido and Burna Boy
CHECK OUT: Flexible Payment Plans Available! Invest in Yourself & See the Return with Our Affordable Copywriting Course.
Nigerian Fuji musician Wasiu Alabi Odetola, aka Pasuma, and Akorede Saheed, aka King Saheed Osupa, have once again made headlines on social media over their resolved beef.
Recall that the two Fuji superstars rocked the entertainment scenes in their heyday with their feud, which seemed like it would never end at the time.
Thankfully, as years passed, the Fuji legends, who are both in their mid-50s, finally buried the hatchet and have grown a beautiful friendship from their shared history.
Just recently, a video emerged on social media showing Pasuma and Saheed Osupa together at a party. In the clip, which was posted on Instagram by @tooxclusive_com and spotted by Legit.ng, the two Fuji legends were seen chatting and laughing with each other at the event.
Pasuma was surrounded by his men, the same as Osupa, but they all had smiles on their faces as they witnessed the friendship between the musicians.
See the heartwarming video below:
Fans react to Osupa, Pasuma’s friendship
The rekindled friendship between Wasiu Alabi Pasuma and Saheed Osupa warmed the hearts of netizens and raised hopes of something similar between Davido, Wizkid and Burna Boy.
Read some of the comments from fans below:
oluwajarchi:
“Na fan dey fan unnecessary war.”
Zeeman_starboy:
“Some people don die because of their matter.”
Dekazz_baba:
“When both SAHEED Osupa and pasuma were young as wiz kid and davido they used to fight.”
itz_donpeezy:
“Make dem leave Davido, Burna n Wiz😂😂😂I know dem go still reconcile.”
Ebutecars:
“Davido and WizKid na real gees.”
itz_donpeezy:
“Make dem leave Davido, Burna n Wiz😂😂😂I know dem go still reconcile.”
yorubaman6348:
“This is so beautiful to watch.”
smith_gracenation:
“Guyyyy people die for my front back then in Ajegunle because of this 2 mugu wey dey here now oo😢.”
Fuji singers visit Pasuma over mum’s death
Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting how numerous Fuji singers all stood in solidarity with Pasuma after he lost his mum.
The news of Alhaja Adijat Kuburat’s death made the rounds in the late hours of April 6, 2023, to the dismay of fans.
In no time, Pasuma’s home was filled with visitors as they condoled the Fuji singer over the death of his family’s matriarch.
Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Taiwo Owolawi (Entertainment Editor) Taiwo Owolawi is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with four years of work experience at Legit.ng. She graduated from Osun State University with a degree in English and International Studies in 2016. She has also moved on to pursue courses in Public Relations and Copywriting. Taiwo emerged as Legit.ng's Best Entertainment Editor in 2022. Contact: taiwo.owolawi@corp.legit.ng.