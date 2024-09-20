Nigerian Fuji legends, Pasuma and King Saheed Osupa have once again drawn the attention of fans on social media

A video emerged online showing the Fuji musicians hanging out together at a gathering and enjoying each other’s company

The display of friendship and brotherhood between them got fans comparing them to Wizkid, Davido and Burna Boy

Nigerian Fuji musician Wasiu Alabi Odetola, aka Pasuma, and Akorede Saheed, aka King Saheed Osupa, have once again made headlines on social media over their resolved beef.

Recall that the two Fuji superstars rocked the entertainment scenes in their heyday with their feud, which seemed like it would never end at the time.

Thankfully, as years passed, the Fuji legends, who are both in their mid-50s, finally buried the hatchet and have grown a beautiful friendship from their shared history.

Pasuma and Osupa were at a party together. Photos: @officialpasuma, @kingsaheedosupa

Just recently, a video emerged on social media showing Pasuma and Saheed Osupa together at a party. In the clip, which was posted on Instagram by @tooxclusive_com and spotted by Legit.ng, the two Fuji legends were seen chatting and laughing with each other at the event.

Pasuma was surrounded by his men, the same as Osupa, but they all had smiles on their faces as they witnessed the friendship between the musicians.

See the heartwarming video below:

Fans react to Osupa, Pasuma’s friendship

The rekindled friendship between Wasiu Alabi Pasuma and Saheed Osupa warmed the hearts of netizens and raised hopes of something similar between Davido, Wizkid and Burna Boy.

Read some of the comments from fans below:

oluwajarchi:

“Na fan dey fan unnecessary war.”

Zeeman_starboy:

“Some people don die because of their matter.”

Dekazz_baba:

“When both SAHEED Osupa and pasuma were young as wiz kid and davido they used to fight.”

itz_donpeezy:

“Make dem leave Davido, Burna n Wiz😂😂😂I know dem go still reconcile.”

Ebutecars:

“Davido and WizKid na real gees.”

itz_donpeezy:

yorubaman6348:

“This is so beautiful to watch.”

smith_gracenation:

“Guyyyy people die for my front back then in Ajegunle because of this 2 mugu wey dey here now oo😢.”

Fuji singers visit Pasuma over mum’s death

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting how numerous Fuji singers all stood in solidarity with Pasuma after he lost his mum.

The news of Alhaja Adijat Kuburat’s death made the rounds in the late hours of April 6, 2023, to the dismay of fans.

In no time, Pasuma’s home was filled with visitors as they condoled the Fuji singer over the death of his family’s matriarch.

