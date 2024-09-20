Victor Boniface pulled off a Thierry Henry signature move in Bayer Leverkusen's Champions League win over Feyenoord

The Nigerian international was not on the scoresheet, but he has grabbed the headlines following his trickery during the encounter

Granit Xhaka has, however, cautioned the striker to take things easy, saying he does it in training as well

Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Granit Xhaka has sent a message to Nigerian international Victor Boniface following their win over Feyenoord in the Champions League.

Boniface produced a Thierry Henry-inspired fake shot pass, a move that inspired their second goal in the 4-0 rout.

Florian Wirtz opened the scoring for the home team as early as the 5th minute, and then Boniface's magical moment came in the 30th.

Granit Xhaka has told Victor Boniface to keep things simple. Photo: INA FASSBENDER.

Source: Getty Images

Victor Boniface's no-look pass

The Nigerian international pulled off a trick and flicked the ball with his left foot to Jeremie Frimpong, who squared into the area before Alejandro Grimaldo tucked home.

Wirtz completed his brace just six minutes later, and then Timon Wellenreuther completed the rout shortly before halftime.

Although Boniface was not on the scoresheet, the Super Eagles forward grabbed the headlines for replicating Thierry Henry's pass, All Nigeria Soccer reports.

Xhaka warns Boniface

However, teammate Xhaka admitted that the 23-year-old is known for such in training but stated that he should take things easy.

Speaking after the game to DAZN via Sportbuzzer, Xhaka said:

"It's nothing new for us because he does it often in training. If it works, we're happy. If it doesn't work, he has to keep his actions a bit simpler.

"Of course, that's brutally difficult for the opponent. What is he doing? Is he going to the other foot? Is he playing the ball after all?"

Wirtz, who was handed the man-of-the-match award after the game, also praised the skill of the Nigerian.

"That's his signature move. He's the best at it in the world of football. He can do extraordinary things with the ball."

Boniface delighted with UCL debut

Legit.ng earlier reported that Victor Boniface reflected on his journey from watching the UEFA Champions League on television to making his debut in the competition as a professional player.

Leverkusen returned to the Champions League after winning the German Bundesliga title last season for the first time in their history, beating usual winners Bayern Munich to the title.

The striker grew up with his grandmother in an army barrack in Nigeria and overcame multiple injuries and depression on his way to becoming a known footballer.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng