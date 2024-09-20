The APC has denied the report that its candidate, Monday Okpebholo, in the Saturday governorship election in Edo state, was not sacked by any court of law

Felix Morka, the spokesperson of the APC, denied the report, adding that the court has also debunked the claim

The APC then urged the people of the state to disregard the report and be democrat in their dealings during the election

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has alleged that in the final hours before the Edo State gubernatorial election, certain parties spread false information through a fake Magistrate court ruling, claiming to disqualify its candidate, Senator Monday Okpebholo.

According to a statement from the party, the court has issued a disclaimer confirming that the ruling is fake.

Felix Morka, the spokesperson for the party, said this desperate tactic aims to sow doubt and subvert the will of Edo voters. We condemn this attack on electoral democracy and urge law enforcement to investigate and bring perpetrators to justice.

The party then urged the people of the state to stay vigilant, exercise their democratic rights tomorrow, and reject these underhanded tactics.

The Edo governorship election has been considered a three-horse race, with Ighodalo of the PDP, Monday Okpebholo of the APC, and Labour Party Olumide Akpata at the centre stage.

PDP distances self from peace accord

While all the parties signed the peace accord, a political ritual during an election in Nigeria, the PDP and its candidate declined to sign the peace accord, alleging that some of its members were being arrested unjustly.

However, the failure of the PDP and Ighodalo to sign the peace accord has raised some tension in the state, with some residents saying they would not come out to vote on that day.

Source: Legit.ng