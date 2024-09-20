Singer Rihanna has opened up on how she loves to look good and keep things classy during the first half of her day

However, she does not feel comfortable wearing jewelleries for the second half of her day which requires the attention of her partner, ASAP Rocky, and children

She also shared what she does to ensure that her partner meets her looking good during the second half of the day

Barbadian singer, Robyn Rihanna Fenty, aka Rihanna, has shared why she loves to look good during the first and second half of the day.

In the video shared by @headnavy on X, the mother of two noted that she loves to look glammed up during the day.

However, during the second half of the day when she wants to attend to her children and partner, she loves to keep it simple.

She also noted that she wears a particular designer jewellery on her wrist, but she does not feel comfortable rocking it whenever she is with her children. Besides, the fashion accessory could be all over her children when she bends with it.

The superstar added that regardless that she loves to look simple during the second half of her day, she wants to still look classy before her partner, ASAP Rocky.

X user counters Rihanna

An X user @kingissel noted that it was only women who allowed themselves to be objectified because she had never heard a man say he wanted to look good while he was in his house to impress his lady.

Watch Rihanna's video below:

Peeps react to Rihanna's video

Several netizens have reacted to Rihanna's video. See some of the comments below:

@shekinah_avagah:

"For her man? Yes pls. I will do the same for my man too abeg. You can look crazy for your own man. Every woman for their man."

@forevermadee:

"Just because men don’t say it doesn’t mean they don’t do it."

@orekelewajoke:

"If you like resemble weyrey for your man, me I go look and smell nice for man."

@j3ssicavintage:

"The truth is if you love someone you’ll do all these and more with no pressure. It’s not that deep, but do what works for you."

@iwualaonyinyeyaddy:

"It's always the sad, bitter, frustrated, and single ones who call themselves feminists."

