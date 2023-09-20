The Kanno State election petition tribunal witnessed a strange turn of events on Wednesday, September 20

It was confirmed that the judges led by Justice Oluyemi Akintan-Osadebay were physically absent in court

Much later, after the confusion in the courtroom, the three-member tribunal judges joined the session via Zoom

Reports have confirmed that the Kano governorship election tribunal judges were absent in court to deliver their final verdict on Wednesday, September 20.

As reported by Daily Trust, the tribunal judges were displayed on the screen for the courtroom as they were set to deliver their final verdict in the petition filed by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to challenge the victory of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP).

Reports also confirmed that a limited number of persons were allowed access to the courtroom for the final judgement.

Kano State tribunal: Journalist barred from entering courtroom

Journalists, lawyers, party members and many others were denied access to the court. At the same time, only 50 people can enter the court where the verdict on the petitions filed before the Governorship Election Tribunal would be held.

This was on the heels of the earlier announcement by the court secretariate that the court session for the final verdict would not go live on air like the presidential election tribunal in Abuja on Wednesday, September 6.

On the whereabouts of the judges, a top security agent hinted that the judges might do the court proceeding virtually.

To corroborate the statement of the top security agent, the proceedings commenced at about 10 am, and Justice Oluyemi Akintan-Osadebay-led three-member panel communicated with the courtroom via Zoom.

