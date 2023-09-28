The election tribunal has dismissed the preliminary objection filed by Kaduna state governor Uba Sani against PDP candidate, Isah Mohammed Ashiru

Sani’s legal team had filed a petition that the PDP and Ashiru filed the petition outside the 21 days allowed by the law

The tribunal disclosed that PDP and Ashiru filed the petition on 10th April 2023, hence, dismissed Gov Sani's motion

The Kaduna State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal has discarded the preliminary objection filed by Governor Uba Sani against the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and its Candidate, Isah Mohammed Ashiru

According to The Nation, Gov Sani had filed the motion on the timeliness of the petition, arguing that the petitioners were filed outside the 21 days allowed by the law.

Tribunal dismisses Gov Sani’s motion against PDP, Ashiru’s petition Photo Credit: Uba Sani

Tribunal dismisses Gov Sani’s motion

The three-man panel led by Justice Victor Oviawe, however, affirmed that the petition was filed on 10th April 2023.

The tribunal, therefore, dismissed Governor Sani’s petition.

