The long ride in the tale of the 2023 governorship election in Kaduna State will continue from whence it stopped earlier in the year

On Thursday, September 28, the election petition tribunal declared that the Kaduna State governorship poll was inconclusive

Isa Ashiru, the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), also revealed the tribunal's outcome via a statement shared on social media

The Peoples Democratic Party governorship candidate in Kaduna State, Rt Hon Isa Ashiru, has revealed the actual position of the election petition tribunal.

Recall that Legit.ng earlier reported that the Kaduna governorship election petition court nullified the election victory of Governor Uba Sani.

The tribunal ordered INEC to retrieve its certificate of return from Gov Uba Sani. Photo Credit: Senator Uba Sani/Isa Ashiru Kudan

In the tribunal's ruling on Thursday, September 28, the Kaduna governorship election was declared inconclusive.

Beaming more light on the verdict of the election tribunal, the PDP candidate, Ashiru, said:

"The tribunal by a split decision of 2:1 accordingly, nullified the election of the governor of Kaduna state, ordered that the Certificate of Return be retrieved and fresh elections be conducted in some polling units in 4 LGAs and the outcome thereof be reckoned with before the declaration of the winner of the governorship election in Kaduna state."

Ashiru sues for law and order from supporters

Ashiru thanked his supporters and the people of Kaduna, urging them to remain law-abiding and avoid violence.

He stated that his quest to regain his mandate will remain steadfast until it reaches " its logical conclusion."

The PDP candidate said:

"I want to again thank the people of the state while urging them all to remain lawabiding while we pursue the appeal process.

"One thing I can assure the good people of Kaduna state is that I will pursue this mandate you freely gave me to its logical conclusion and, by the grace of God, victory on our side."

Tribunal sacks PDP lawmaker, declares APC winner

Meanwhile, the PDP lawmaker representing the Riyom state constituency in Plateau State, Timothy Dantong, has been sacked by the State House of Assembly election petition tribunal.

Dantong was sacked on the ground that the PDP needed structure as of the time he was nominated as the party's candidate for the March 18 election.

The court subsequently announced Moses Dachum of the APC as the election winner.

Source: Legit.ng