Uba Sani, the governor of Kaduna State, has claimed that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), while challenging his victory, has helped prove that he was the actual winner of the March 18 governorship election.

In his final address to the Kaduna State Governorship Election Tribunal, the governor, through his legal team led by Chief Bayo Ojo, a former attorney general of the federation and minister of justice.

The PDP and its candidate, Mohammed Ashiru Isa, are challenging the declaration of Sani of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the poll by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). They are asking the court to reverse the announcement.

Governor Sani maintained that the petitioners, the PDP and Isa, have proved that he was the winner of the election, pointing to the admission of the star witness for them, Boness Gwazah, a senior system analyst (SSA) of the VR/ICT Department of INEC in Kaduna State.

Through his lawyers, the governor said he did not see any reason to call for a witness because he had gathered enough evidence during the cross-examination to discredit the PDP and Isa over their failure to discharge the burden of proof as the law expected.

Sani said:

“Under cross-examination, this witness admitted not having participated in the election in any form on the election day. More fundamentally, PW1 (Gwazah) admitted and indeed gave evidence against interest when he testified.”

Source: Legit.ng