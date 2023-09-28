The federal government has announced Monday, October 2, as a public holiday for the commemoration of the Independence Day celebration

Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, the Minister of Interior, made the declaration in a statement on Thursday

The minister then congratulated Nigerians, home and in the diaspora, for the celebration of the independence

FCT, Abuja - The federal government has declared another public holiday in celebration of the 63rd celebration of Nigeria's independence.

Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, the Minister of Interior, in a statement on Thursday, September 28, on behalf of the federal government, declared Monday, October 2, a public holiday, The Nation reported.

Tinubu minister congratulates Nigerians for independence

In his declaration, the minister congratulated Nigerians at home and abroad for the independent celebration.

In the statement, which was signed by the secretary of the Ministry of Interior, Oluwatoyin Akinlade, the minister expressed the federal government's commitment to tackling the numerous challenges confronting the country.

The statement partly reads:

“It is today a known fact that difficult Socio-Economic and Security challenges are global, and Nigeria is not isolated.”

Minister of interior speaks on government's efforts

He added that the government is making efforts to curtail the numerous challenges confronting the country and will continue to do so until respite comes for the country.

Tunji-Ojo reiterated that the eminent position of Nigeria in the comity of Nations and the greatness ahead of the country is achievable if we all work together in unity.

He said the nation’s warm, welcoming spirit and love, its unbounded human capital, and the land's richness make Nigeria the world's leading black Nation.

According to the minister, Nigeria would remain the pride of Africa and the a beacon of hope for President Bola Tinubu's renewed hope agenda.

