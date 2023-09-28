The ministry of labour has refuted claims that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is set to announce a wage award to workers on Independence Day

The ministry made the denial in a statement issued by its Director of Press and Public Relations, Olajide Oshundun

Legit.ng reports that the national minimum wage for federal workers in Nigeria reached N30,000 in 2022, which is apparently not in tandem with the current realities of the country

FCT, Abuja - The ministry of labour has said the report that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu would announce a wage award to workers on Independence Day (Sunday, October 1st) is untrue.

A press statement made available to Legit.ng on Thursday, September 28, made this clarification. It stated that the Director of Press, federal ministry of labour and employment who was quoted in some sections of the media to have informed of the wage award announcement, is not a spokesperson for the President.

Labour ministry debunks report on wage increment

The release noted that the ministry's official therefore could not have made the statement.

The statement partly reads:

“The report which is said to have emanated from a purported “interview” with the Director of Information at the Ministry also claimed that a last minute meeting has been scheduled for Tuesday between Federal Government and Labour to avert the proposed strike.

“We wish to categorically state that the report is false and misleading as at no time did the Director of Information make such disclosure."

Indefinite strike by NLC looms

In a piece of related news, Legit.ng reported that as the ultimatum by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) to the federal government to address the pains occasioned by the removal of subsidy on petrol expired on Friday, September 22, there is fear of a potential economic shutdown.

Vice President Kashim Shettima had been meeting with some members of the government team on how to avert the strike. Also, the minister of labour and employment, Simon Lalong, and minister of state for labour and employment, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, met with the NLC president, Joe Ajaero, and other leaders in Abuja on Monday, September 18, to stop organised labour from embarking on another industrial action.

Source: Legit.ng