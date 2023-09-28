The Burkina Faso military junta has disclosed that it stopped a fresh coup attempt in the country on Tuesday evening

Captain Ibrahim Traore, the junta leader of Burkina Faso, announced the development in a statement on Wednesday

According to the statement, the attempt by the Burkinabe intelligence and security services was foiled, arrests were made, and others have been on the run

Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso - The military government in Burkina Faso has disclosed that it thwarted a fresh coup attempt by some security and intelligence services on Tuesday, September 26.

According to the transitional government of the West African country on Wednesday, September 27, the public should be informed “that a coup attempt was foiled on September 26, 2023, by the Burkinabe intelligence and security services,” TRT Africa reported.

Military leader in Burkina Faso disclosed there was a failed coup Photo Credit: Burkina Faso

Military junta in Burkina Faso announces arrest of new coup plotters

It further disclosed that the officers carrying out the move to destabilise the country have been arrested, and it would continue to search for other perpetrators.

The government then promised to shed more light on the new attempt to take over the government in the subsequent day.

On Tuesday evening, September 26, hundreds of the people of Burkina Faso took to the streets of Ouagadougou, the country's capital, to show their support for the transitional government over the report of mutiny among the military hierarchy.

Junta leader in Burkina Faso thanks supporters

In a tweet on Wednesday, Captain Ibrahim Traore, the military junta leader of Burkina Faso, expressed his gratitude to his supporters.

He then vowed to ensure that the transitional government was safe despite the adversity and various plots to stop the country's progress to achieve sovereignty.

In September 2022, Captain Ibrahim Traore led a coup in the country to become the new leader of Burkina Faso, overthrowing Paul Henri-Damiba, who became the leader of the West African country in January through a military coup.

