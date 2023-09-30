FCT, Abuja - The State Criminal Investigation Department of the Federal Capital Territory Police Command has taken over an ongoing investigation into the alleged poisoning of the Minister of Tourism, Lola Ade-John.

The tourism minister has been hospitalised at the Federal Medical Centre, Jabi in Abuja.

Police SCID take over the investigation of the alleged poisoning of tourism minister, Lola Ade-John Photo Credit: @MDamsman / Nigeria Police Force

Source: UGC

The FCT Police Command Public Relations Officer, SP Josephine Adeh, disclosed this in an exclusive telephone interview with The Punch.

“The CP has ordered the Mabushi Police Division that was investigating the matter to immediately transfer it to the SCID.”

Lola Ade-John: Minister of tourism poisoned? Ministry reacts

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the federal tourism ministry dismissed media reports that Ade-John, was poisoned and hospitalised.

The assistant director of press in the ministry, Emem Mariam Ofiong, debunked this report when contacted on the status of the minister.

Source: Legit.ng