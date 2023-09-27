President Bola Tinubu has been set to announce palliative for workers who are planning to embark on an indefinite strike on Tuesday

Olajide Oshundun, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Labour, said the ministry is working on the new minimum wages for the workers

According to Oshundun, President Tinubu would make a pronouncement on the palliative for workers during his Independent Day broadcast on Sunday

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu has been scheduled to announce his administration's palliative for organised labour, who have announced that it would commence an indefinite strike on Tuesday, October 3.

The two leading unions, the Nigerian Labour Congress (APC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) have accused the Tinubu-led federal government of its failure to provide palliative for workers to cushion the effect of the fuel subsidy removals on members.

Tinubu to announce palliative for workers on Sunday

Source: Twitter

Labour Ministry says FG has met one of Labour demands

But the Minister of Labour disclosed that the President would announce palliative for the workers on Sunday, October 1, when he would deliver his Independent Day broadcast.

In an interview with The Punch, Olajide Oshundun, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Labour, disclosed that a meeting has been scheduled with organised labour on Tuesday to discuss the modalities of the palliative, which the President would announce on Sunday.

According to Oshundun, the demands of the NLC have been presented to the government, adding that Simon Lalong, the Minister of Labour, Employment and Productivity, has met one of the demands.

How Tinubu's minister facilitate release of NURTW chairman

Oshundun said the demand met by the minister was the release of the factional chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Tajudeen Baruwa, from police custody.

His statement reads in part:

“ They need to be rest assured that there will be a pronouncement in the October 1 speech of Mr. President for Nigerian workers.

‘’The ministry is working assiduously to meet with the second aspect of the demand which focuses on the wage award."

NLC announces plan to embark on indefinite strike next week over palliative

Legit.ng earlier reported that the organised labour has reiterated its determination to embark on its planned indefinite strike should the government fail to meet its demands before the end of the week.

The union had earlier issued 21-day ultimatum to President Bola Tinubu to address it concerns over the fuel subsidy removal.

Ahead of the ultimatum deadline billed for next week, the union has called on the government to do the needful.

