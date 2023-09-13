President Bola Tinubu-led federal government had been issued a 21-day ultimatum from the organised labour

The organised labour said it would embark on its planned indefinite strike should the government fail to meet their demands before the end of the week

The union had earlier issued the ultimatum, which would come to an end next week, and reminded the government that its strike would begin after the ultimatum

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

FCT, Abuja - The organised labour has reiterated its commitment to embark on an indefinite strike should the President Bola Tinubu-led federal government fail to meet its demands between the ultimatum of 21 days.

The Punch reported that this is coming barely two weeks after the union led a two-day warning strike in the country, and the new ultimatum will expire approximately in a week.

NLC hints on embarking on indefinite strike Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Twitter

The union said the reason for the planned indefinite strike was the failure of the government to give palliative to Nigerians to assuage the effect of the hardship that came with the removal of the fuel subsidy.

According to the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), the planned industrial action would begin any day next week, and it would be a total shutdown of economic and commercial activities across the country.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Why NLC may begin indefinite strike next week

Christopher Onyeka, the NLC national assistant general secretary, faulted the President Tinubu-led government for sharing a bag of rice with a dozen Nigerians while gifting N100 million palliative to each lawmaker in the national assembly.

On September 1, the Labour Union issued a 21-day ultimatum to President Tinubu-led federal government, citing the delay in sharing palliatives, adding that they would be forced to embark on an indefinite strike if the government failed to meet their demands.

President Tinubu has announced different palliatives, which had gone through the governors and farmers, but the organised labour has faulted sharing to the governors.

NLC boycotts FG’s meeting on warning strike

Legit.ng earlier reported that the NLC had shunned the negotiation meeting with the President Bola Tinubu-led federal government.

At the meeting, which the minister of labour and productivity conveyed, Simon Lalong, the leadership of the NLC were conspicuously absent.

Lalong later urged journalists to excuse them and went into a closed-door session with the leadership of the TUC, who were present for the meeting.

Source: Legit.ng