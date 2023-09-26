The NLC and TUC have declared an indefinite strike across Nigerian cities on October 3, 2023

The two labour unions told Nigerians to stockpile foodstuffs because the strike would shut down economic activities in the country

President of NLC, Joe Ajaero and the TUC leader, Festus Osifo, disclosed this after their separate emergency National Executive Council (NEC) meeting in Abuja

FCT, Abuja - The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) have resolved to ground activities nationwide from Tuesday, October 3, 2023.

This follows what the Labour Unions tagged as the “failure” of the Bola Tinubu government to successfully implement policies to alleviate the sufferings of Nigerians following the removal of the subsidy on Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), The Punch reported on Tuesday, September 26.

NLC, TUC to ground activities nationwide

A source who was present at a virtual National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held on Tuesday, accused the government of not being proactive.

He said:

“So it is going to be a definite action this time around.”

It would be recalled that the 21-day ultimatum given by the NLC ended last week. Joe Ajaero, the national president of the NLC, had complained that “none of the demands put before the Federal Government had been addressed."

Meanwhile, according to Channels Television, Simon Lalong, the minister of labour and employment, Simon Lalong has appealed to the NLC leadership to shelve the planned strike. Lalong assured them that the federal government is determined to address the concerns raised.

NLC, TUC hold joint press briefing

