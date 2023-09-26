Olajide Adediran aka Jandor had challenged the victory of Babajide Sanwo-Olu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the governorship election in Lagos

The court upheld the return of Sanwo-Olu as the duly elected governor of the state while dismissing Adediran’s petition

After the tribunal's verdict, Governor Sanwo-Olu invited political opponents to move Lagos forward

Ikeja, Lagos state - Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran, the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 election, has said he is ready for a sit down with Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu “to move Lagos forward”.

Legit.ng recalls that Governor Sanwo-Olu, in a statement after the tribunal’s judgement on Monday, September 25, called for a sit down with Adediran “to move Lagos forward”.

Adediran aims dig at Governor Sanwo-Olu. Photo credits: Olajide Adediran, Babajide Sanwo-Olu

Source: Facebook

Lagos tribunal judgement: Jandor chides Sanwo-Olu

Responding, Jandor, as Adediran is popularly called, said he is ready to honour the governor's "call of Sanwo-Olu’s demonstration of honour and respect for the citizens of Lagos".

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The PDP candidate listed three elements he wants Governor Sanwo-Olu to do.

He wrote on his official X (formerly Twitter) handle on Tuesday, September 26:

“I just read now that Governor Sanwoolu, in a statement after yesterday's judgement that gave him yet another temporary victory, is calling for a sit down with me so as to move Lagos forward.

“I welcome this call, and I am ready to honour it upon Mr. Sanwoolu’s demonstration of honour and respect for the citizens of Lagos by doing the following:

1) Make public his 1981 Original WAEC certificate since he deposed under oath in his INEC form EC9 that he sat for GCE O level in that year.

2) He must, in a state-wide broadcast, tell Lagosians why the discrepancies in names on WAEC result he presented to INEC and the ones that appear on same 1981 Master list that WAEC tendered at the tribunal, despite same exam number, exam year, exam centres,but different names.

3) Explain why you asked your lawyers to oppose our application to do a forensic audit of the WAEC back-end server for further verification.

"I am positive that these are easily doable and won't take any time at all to effect."

Adediran demanded that politicians must uphold the core tenets of integrity and accountability, “especially as people sworn to the service of the public”.

Sanwo-Olu reacts as tribunal upholds his victory

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Governor Sanwo-Olu reacted to the judgement of the election petition tribunal affirming his victory and that of his Deputy, Obafemi Hamzat, in the March 18 governorship poll.

Sanwo-Olu commended the judiciary for their 'hard work' in delivering the judgement that affirmed his victory.

Source: Legit.ng