The Lagos state judiciary will on September 29 begin a coroner’s inquest into the death of musician Mohbad

An inquest is an inquiry into the circumstances surrounding a death and its purpose is to find out who the deceased person was and how, when, and where an individual died

The inquest would also help to provide the details needed for a deceased person to be registered

Ikeja, Lagos state - Justice Mojisola Dada, the Chief Coroner of the Lagos State Judiciary, has ordered an inquest into the death of Ilerioluwa Aloba Promise, popularly called Mohbad.

Preliminary inquiries into the death of the late singer will begin on Friday, September 29, Channels Television reported.

Lagos state judiciary to start coroner’s inquest into Mohbad's death soon. Photo credit: Steven Chukwu

Source: Facebook

Mohbad's cause of death probed

Justice Dada said the sitting will be held at the Magistrate Court 3, Ademola Candide-Johnson Court in Ikorodu by noon, Television Continental also noted.

Recall that in a letter dated September 18th, 2023, and addressed to Justice Dada, Femi Falana Chambers had requested the inquest to unravel the circumstances surrounding what it described as the “very tragic” death of the 27-year-old singer under “mysterious” circumstances.

In its response to the firm’s letter, the coroner said she had the directives of Justice Dada to convoke an inquest under the extant provisions of Sections 14 and 15 of the Coroner’s System Law of Lagos State, Cap C15, Laws of Lagos State 2015.

Source: Legit.ng