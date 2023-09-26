Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has commended the election petition tribunal for upholding his victory

Sanwo-Olu thanked Lagos state residents for their support for his administration

The governor stated this while reacting to the tribunal verdict at his office at the Lagos House Alausa, Ikeja, on Monday, September 25

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Lagos state, Ikeja - Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state has reacted to the judgement of the election petition tribunal affirming his victory and that of his Deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat at the March 18 governorship election.

Sanwo-Olu commended the judiciary for their hard work in delivering the judgement that affirmed his victory.

Sanwo-Olu commends tribunal for upholding his victory Photo Credits: Babajide Sanwo-olu/Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivor/Olajide Adeniran

Source: Facebook

Sanwo-Olu commends tribunal for upholding his victory

In a post and video shared on X (formerly Twitter) by Jubril Gawat, Senior Special Assistant on New Media to Sanwo-Olu, @Mr_JAGs, the governor stated this while speaking at his office at the Lagos House Alausa, Ikeja, on Monday, September 25.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Governor Sanwo-Olu thanked Lagosians for their support and for standing by his administration.

He also extended a hand of fellowship to Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivor of the Labour Party (LP) and Olajide Adeniran aka Jandor of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Tribunal gives verdict on Sanwo-Olu's fate

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the election tribunal has upheld the return of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu as the duly elected Governor of the state.

In a judgment read by Justice Mikail Abdullahi on behalf of the three-man panel on Monday, September 25, the court dismissed the petition of the PDP and its governorship candidate, Adediran, for lacking merit.

In reaching the verdict, the court first dwelt on the preliminary objections raised by the parties before considering the issues raised for determination.

Lagos tribunal describes PDP’s Jandor as ‘busybody’

The election tribunal has described Jandor, as a “busybody”.

Jandor had filed a petition at the tribunal challenging the victory of Governor Sanwo-Olu.

He alleged that Sanwo-Olu was improperly nominated by the APC and, hence, was not qualified to contest the March 18 governorship election.

Jandor, PDP reject tribunal judgement

The PDP and Jandor have rejected the outcome of the election tribunal judgement.

Jandor, on Monday, September 25, expressed dissatisfaction over the verdict of the state's election petitions tribunal, which upheld the re-election of Sanwo-Olu.

Source: Legit.ng