The move by the Ondo state House of Assembly further confirms all is not well between Governor Rotimi Akeredolu and his deputy, Lucky Aiyedatiwa

The deputy governor has been hit with fresh allegations and this might lead to his sack from office

This is coming after the state governor relieved all the aides attached to Mr. Aiyedatiwa, of their duties

Fresh indications emerged on Wednesday, September 20, that members of the Ondo State House of Assembly have commenced the process of impeaching the state Deputy Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

Why Ondo Deputy Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa may be sacked?

This is coming following an emergency plenary session summoned by the House of Assembly on Wednesday, with heavy presence of security men at the Assembly gate.

The Nigerian Tribune reported that at least 23 lawmakers have already appended their signatures, supporting the impeachment notice against Aiyedatiwa.

A source disclosed that the deputy governor is under investigation for alleged gross misuse of office and might be eased out of office through impeachment, Vanguard reported.

According to the source, trouble started when Aiyedatiwa reportedly approved the sum of N300 million for the purchase of a bulletproof SUV for his personal use.

The source said the approval was allegedly given while the state Governor was recuperating in Germany and it was approved without the knowledge of the governor.

The source said the impeachment proceedings underscore the Assembly’s commitment to accountability, even at the highest levels of state governance.

Further developments in this case are awaited as the situation continues to unfold.

Ondo deputy governor speaks on alleged resignation

Legit.ng reported earlier that Lucky Aiyedatiwa denied signing a pre-resignation letter.

According to The Punch, Aiyedatiwa said he did not resign from his position as Governor Rotimi Akeredolu's lieutenant and had no intention of doing so.

In a statement issued on Friday, September 15, the deputy governor vowed to finish his tenure with Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu.

Akeredolu fires deputy governor’s aides

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that Governor Akeredolu sacked the media aides attached to Ayedatiwa.

The affected aides include; a special assistant to Governor (New Media) Oladipupo Okunniga; press secretary to the Governor, Kenneth Odusola; and special assistant to the Governor (Photography) Samson Abayomi Adefolalu.

The sack of the aides to the deputy governor comes ahead of the possible dissolution of the state executive council (SEC).

