The Speaker of the Ondo state House of Assembly, Hon Olamide Oladiji, said his life is under threat

Oladiji said he found some fetish objects were dumped at the gate of the Speaker lodge at midnight on Sunday

He added that he has been receiving strange calls since the impeachment notice was served to the deputy governor, Hon Lucky Aiyedatiwa

Ondo state, Akure - The Speaker of the Ondo state House of Assembly, Hon Olamide Oladiji, has cried out for help after he discovered a sacrifice placed in his residence.

Oladiji said his life is under threat and he has been receiving strange calls from unknown people threatening, Vanguard reported.

Ondo speaker, Hon Olamide Oladiji says life is under threat Photo Credit: @BiolaMakinde

Source: Twitter

He said the threat started after the impeachment notice was served to the deputy governor, Hon Lucky Aiyedatiwa over alleged gross misconduct.

"My life under threat": Ondo Speaker raises alarm

Some fetish objects were dumped at the gate of the Speaker Lodge at midnight on Sunday, September 24.

He added that the incident occurred ahead of the plenary to commence the impeachment of Aiyedatiwa

“Early this morning, we discovered that a sacrifice was placed in the lodge. Aside from that, I have been receiving strange calls from strange people threatening my life and other members. There have been a lot of pressure on me.

“I am using the medium to tell the world that my life is under threat. I call on the security operatives to checkmate these people who have been threatening my life and other members.

“This threat started since the day we began the impeachment notice. I have already reported to NSCDC among others security agencies”

Ondo Assembly commences impeachment process of deputy governor

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that fresh indications emerged on Wednesday, September 20, that members of the Ondo State House of Assembly have commenced the process of impeaching the state Deputy Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

This is coming following an emergency plenary session summoned by the Ondo Assembly on Wednesday, with a heavy presence of security men at the Assembly gate.

At least 23 lawmakers have already appended their signatures, supporting the impeachment notice against Aiyedatiwa.

Ondo deputy governor speaks on alleged resignation

Legit.ng reported earlier that Lucky Aiyedatiwa denied signing a pre-resignation letter.

Aiyedatiwa said he did not resign from his position as Governor Rotimi Akeredolu's lieutenant and had no intention of doing so.

This was contained in a statement he issued on Friday, September 15.

