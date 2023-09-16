Ondo state deputy governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has quashed rumours that his tenure will end on February 23, 2025

This comes three days after his boss, Rotimi Akeredolu (SAN), disbanded the media crew attached to Aiyedatiwa's office

Aiyedatiwa in a statement he personally signed, dispelled the resignation letter, noting that he would finish the tenure with the Ondo governor

Akure, Ondo state - Lucky Aiyedatiwa, the deputy governor of Ondo state, has denied signing a pre-resignation letter.

According to The Punch, Aiyedatiwa said he did not resign from his position as Governor Rotimi Akeredolu's lieutenant and had no intention of doing so.

Aiyedatiwa denies resigning.

Source: Twitter

Disregard resignation rumours, Lucky Aiyedatiwa

This was contained in a statement he issued on Friday, September 15.

The deputy governor vowed to finish his tenure with Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, This Day newspaper noted.

The statement reads in part:

"I took an oath the day I was sworn in.

“My attention has been drawn to a rumour of a purported pre-signed resignation letter, signed by me, being circulated in the public domain.

“I wish to state that I, Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, the Deputy Governor of Ondo State have not, do not intend and will not sign/author any letter resigning my position as the duly elected Deputy Governor in a joint ticket with my principal the Governor of Ondo State, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu SAN, CON."

Akeredolu fires deputy governor’s aides

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Akeredolu sacked the media aides attached to Ayedatiwa.

The affected aides include; Special Assistant to Governor (New Media) Oladipupo Okunniga; Press Secretary to the Governor, Kenneth Odusola; and Special Assistant to the Governor (Photography) Samson Abayomi Adefolalu.

The sack of the aides to the deputy governor comes ahead of the possible dissolution of the state executive council (SEC).

Source speaks on Akeredolu's health status

Akeredolu "still looks very fragile and skinny", a top source has informed Legit.ng.

Akeredolu recently returned to Nigeria from a three-month medical leave in Germany. He has since been administering the affairs of Ondo state from his residence in Ibadan, Oyo state.

A source who worked in the governor's office told Legit.ng that Akeredolu's "managers" are "still packaging" him.

“I'll complete my tenure”: Akeredolu

In another related news, Legit.ng reported that Akeredolu said he will be alive to complete his second term in office in 2024.

Akeredolu stated this after handing over his resumption letter to Olamide Oladiji, speaker of the assembly.

