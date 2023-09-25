These are not the best of time embattled deputy governor of Ondo state, Lucky Aiyedatiwa

The deputy governor finally received an impeachment notice from the State House of Assembly on Monday, September 25

Aiyedatiwa is accused of maligning the credibility of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu amongst other allegations

Ondo state, Akure - The embattled deputy governor of Ondo state, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has finally been served an impeachment notice by the State House of Assembly.

The spokesperson of the House of Assembly, Olatunji Oshati, delivered the impeachment notice to Aiyedatiwa.

Aiyedatiwa accused of gross misconduct

According to Premium Times, Aiyedatiwa was accused of gross misconduct and abuse of office with actions likely to bring down the Ondo State government.

This was contained in the notice signed by the Speaker, Oladiji Adesanmi.

The deputy governor was also accused of financial recklessness and publications in print media by Aiyedatiwa’s media aides maligning the credibility of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

The House said relying on the provision of Section 188(2) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended), that the deputy governor should be served a copy of the notice for him to respond to the allegations contained therein.

Ondo Assembly commences impeachment process of deputy governor

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that fresh indications emerged on Wednesday, September 20, that members of the Ondo State House of Assembly have commenced the process of impeaching the state Deputy Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

This is coming following an emergency plenary session summoned by the Ondo Assembly on Wednesday, with a heavy presence of security men at the Assembly gate.

At least 23 lawmakers have already appended their signatures, supporting the impeachment notice against Aiyedatiwa.

Ondo deputy governor speaks on alleged resignation

The deputy governor has denied signing a pre-resignation letter.

Aiyedatiwa said he did not resign from his position as Governor Rotimi Akeredolu's lieutenant and had no intention of doing so.

This was contained in a statement he issued on Friday, September 15.

Ondo speaker cries out after “Juju” was dumped at his residence

The Speaker of the Ondo state House of Assembly, Hon Olamide Oladiji, has cried out for help after he discovered a sacrifice placed in his residence.

Oladiji said his life is under threat and he has been receiving strange calls from unknown people threatening.

