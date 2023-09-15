A fresh fact has emerged about the suspension of the visa ban placed on Nigerians by the United Arab Emirates (UAE)

An official of the UAE said the Gulf State has not lifted the visa restrictions on Nigerian travellers

The source who asked not to be named said there are no changes in the Nigeria/UAE travel status

A United Arab Emirates (UAE) official has denied the claim that the Arab nation has lifted the visa ban imposed on Nigerian travellers.

According to CNN, the source who asked not to be named disclosed this in a chat.

UAE has not lifted the visa ban on Nigerians

The UAE official said:

“There are no changes on the Nigeria/UAE travel status so far.”

The source asked not to be named because he is not authorized to speak to the media.

"Visa ban on Nigerians lifted immediately":

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Tinubu has successfully secured the suspension of the ban on Nigerians who wanted to travel to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) during his visit to the Arab country.

The development was disclosed in a statement signed by the spokesperson to the President, Ajuri Ngelale, and tweeted by the presidency on Monday, September 11.

According to the statement, President Tinubu and his UAE counterpart, Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, made historic deals in Abu Dhabi on Monday, and this led to the immediate suspension of the visa ban placed on Nigerians willing to travel to the country.

Can Nigerians start travelling to Dubai immediately? Presidency opens up

Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Media and Publicity, has dismissed claims that Nigerians can start travelling to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) immediately.

Ngelale said the visa ban on Nigerians had been lifted, and Nigerians could travel to the UAE but would still go through the routine screening for the visa process.

President Tinubu’s spokesman explained that a systemic reform to ensure due diligence is done to the application of Nigerians travelling to the UAE in a way that has not been done before.

Reno Omokri, Keyamo, others react as UAE lifts visa ban on Nigerians

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Reno Omokri, Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, and other prominent Nigerians have commended President Bola Tinubu for successfully securing the suspension of the ban on Nigerians by the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

In a post shared via his X (formerly Twitter) page, @renoomokri applauded President Tinubu.

