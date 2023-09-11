President Bola Tinubu has successfully secured the suspension of the ban on Nigerians who wanted to travel to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) during his visit to the Arab country.

The development was disclosed in a statement signed by the spokesperson to the President, Ajuri Ngelale, and tweeted by the presidency on Monday, September 11.

According to the statement, President Tinubu and his UAE counterpart, Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, made historic deals in Abu Dhabi on Monday, and this led to the immediate suspension of the visa ban placed on Nigerians willing to travel to the country.

Without further delay, Emirate Airlines and Etihad Airlines have been ordered to resume flights in and out of Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng