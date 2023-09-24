The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, said he did not lobby to be a minister in President Bola Tinubu's cabinet

Fagbemi said he accepted to serve in President Tinubu's administration to contribute his quota to Nigeria's development

The Justice minister added that he did not have a CV as of the time he was nominated because he never lobbied for the position

Ekiti state, Ado-Ekiti- The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi has explained why he accepted to serve in President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.

As reported by Nigerian Tribune, Fagbemi said he was surprised when he was nominated as a ministerial nominee.

Fagbeni says he accepted to be Tinubu's Justice Minister to contribute his quota to Nigeria's development Photo Credit: Lateef Fagbemi/Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Why I accepted to be Tinubu's Justice Minister, Fagbemi

The Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) said he accepted President Tinubu’s ministerial appointment because he wants to contribute his quota to the progress and development of Nigeria.

He stated this while speaking at a reception hosted by members of the Emmanuel Chambers led by Aare Afe Babalola, SAN, in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti state over the weekend.

I did not lobby to be Tinubu's minister

Fabgbemi disclosed that he did not lobby for the ministerial appointment and, hence, was surprised by his nomination.

He called on professionals and technocrats to join and not to leave the business of governance alone to the politicians.

“I did not submit any application nor lobby to be made the minister. I know a lot of people have been insinuating and I can say that I don’t know anything about the ministerial nomination. The president told me, "Don’t allow anyone to deceive you, I want you that is why I appointed you. In fact, I did not have a CV as of the time I was nominated because I have never needed it in my life and when I got to the DSS, they were surprised I didn’t have a prepared CV.”

At another event, Fagbemi the President Bola Tinubu-led administration would improve on the condition of service and the remuneration of judicial officers, The Nation reported.

The Justice Minister said the FG will increase the number of Supreme Court Justices, as required by the Constitution.

