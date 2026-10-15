President Tinubu's APC campaign rally tour is scheduled to begin in Kaduna on October 24, 2026, with a major closing rally planned for Lagos

The tour spans 12 cities across all six geopolitical zones, with the North West and North East each getting three stops

The South East has only one scheduled stop on the tour, with Enugu listed as the lone city in that region

President Bola Tinubu is scheduled to visit 12 cities across Nigeria as part of the All Progressives Congress (APC) campaign rally tour ahead of the 2027 general elections, with Kaduna serving as the official flag-off location on October 24, 2026.

The tour, which stretches from October 2026 to January 2027, covers all six geopolitical zones of the country. Lagos is set to host the major closing rally on January 9, 2027, rounding off a campaign stretch that lasts nearly three months.

All cities where President Bola Tinubu will campaign in 2027 Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Facebook

Full list of cities on the APC campaign tour

Below are the 12 cities and their scheduled dates:

S/N State City Date 1 Kaduna Kaduna October 24 2 Rivers Port Harcourt November 7 3 Plateau Jos November 14 4 Oyo Ibadan November 21 5 Borno Maiduguri November 25 6 Enugu Enugu November 27 7 Bauchi Bauchi November 29 8 Sokoto Sokoto December 5 9 Delta Asaba December 12 10 Kano Kano December 17 11 Adamawa Yola January 4 12 Lagos Major Closing Rally January 9

How the tour is spread across zones

The North West and North East each account for three stops on the tour, making them the most represented regions. The South South and South West each have two stops, while the North Central and South East are each allocated one stop.

The North West cities on the schedule are Kaduna, Sokoto, and Kano. The North East is represented by Maiduguri, Bauchi, and Yola. Port Harcourt and Asaba cover the South-South, while Ibadan and Lagos make up the South-West. Jos represents the North Central, and Enugu stands as the sole South East city on the tour.

The spread of the tour has drawn attention given the varying number of stops across regions, particularly the single stop assigned to the South East.

See the full schedule on X here:

Source: Legit.ng