Full List: Selected States Tinubu Will Visit For His Presidential Campaigns
- President Tinubu's APC campaign rally tour is scheduled to begin in Kaduna on October 24, 2026, with a major closing rally planned for Lagos
- The tour spans 12 cities across all six geopolitical zones, with the North West and North East each getting three stops
- The South East has only one scheduled stop on the tour, with Enugu listed as the lone city in that region
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President Bola Tinubu is scheduled to visit 12 cities across Nigeria as part of the All Progressives Congress (APC) campaign rally tour ahead of the 2027 general elections, with Kaduna serving as the official flag-off location on October 24, 2026.
The tour, which stretches from October 2026 to January 2027, covers all six geopolitical zones of the country. Lagos is set to host the major closing rally on January 9, 2027, rounding off a campaign stretch that lasts nearly three months.
Full list of cities on the APC campaign tour
Below are the 12 cities and their scheduled dates:
S/N
State
City
Date
1
Kaduna
Kaduna
October 24
2
Rivers
Port Harcourt
November 7
3
Plateau
Jos
November 14
4
Oyo
Ibadan
November 21
5
Borno
Maiduguri
November 25
6
Enugu
Enugu
November 27
7
Bauchi
Bauchi
November 29
8
Sokoto
Sokoto
December 5
9
Delta
Asaba
December 12
10
Kano
Kano
December 17
11
Adamawa
Yola
January 4
12
Lagos
Major Closing Rally
January 9
How the tour is spread across zones
The North West and North East each account for three stops on the tour, making them the most represented regions. The South South and South West each have two stops, while the North Central and South East are each allocated one stop.
The North West cities on the schedule are Kaduna, Sokoto, and Kano. The North East is represented by Maiduguri, Bauchi, and Yola. Port Harcourt and Asaba cover the South-South, while Ibadan and Lagos make up the South-West. Jos represents the North Central, and Enugu stands as the sole South East city on the tour.
The spread of the tour has drawn attention given the varying number of stops across regions, particularly the single stop assigned to the South East.
See the full schedule on X here:
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng