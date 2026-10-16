Oman and Pakistan signed a visa exemption agreement on Wednesday, October 14, 2026, at the Prime Minister's Office in Islamabad

The deal was signed during an official visit by Oman's Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi, with Pakistan's Deputy PM Mohammad Ishaq Dar signing on behalf of Pakistan

The visa exemption covers holders of specific passports, meaning it does not apply to ordinary passport holders

Oman and Pakistan signed a visa exemption agreement on Wednesday, 14 October 2026, granting passport holders from both countries easier movement across borders under specific conditions.

The signing took place at the Prime Minister's Office in Islamabad, with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif present for the occasion.

Oman signs visa exemption deal with Pakistan. Photo credit: BBC.

Source: UGC

Oman's Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi put his signature to the documents on behalf of Oman, while Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar represented the Pakistani side.

Who the Visa Deal Covers

The agreement does not apply to all Pakistani or Omani nationals. It is limited to holders of diplomatic, special, service and official passports, meaning ordinary passport holders travelling for tourism or work are not included under this exemption.

Alongside the visa deal, both countries signed four memoranda of understanding covering cooperation in telecommunications and information technology, radio and television broadcasting, the exchange of news and information, and collaboration between Oman's National Records and Archives Authority and Pakistan's National Archives.

The two governments also signed the minutes of the eighth session of their Joint Ministerial Committee, a step that officials described as reflecting their shared commitment to broadening institutional ties.

What the 4 MoUs Cover

Officials from both sides said the agreements were intended as a practical step towards stronger coordination, improved exchange of expertise, and broader partnerships in key sectors.

The four MoUs span areas including IT, broadcasting, media exchange, and archival collaboration between the two nations' official records bodies.

Oman sets leave timelines for workers

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Oman's labour rules give every employee a right to at least 30 days of paid annual leave per year.

Workers in Oman must complete at least six months on the job before they can take their annual leave.

Source: Legit.ng