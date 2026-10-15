Arc Aminu Dabo, a former Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority, resigned from the APC on October 7, 2026

Dabo served as the APC caucus chairman in Dambatta Local Government Area of Kano State before stepping down

The former NPA chief cited personal reasons and future plans in his resignation letter to party officials

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Kano State - Arc Aminu Dabo, a former Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), has quit the All Progressives Congress (APC), effective immediately.

Dabo conveyed his decision in a letter dated October 7, 2026, addressed to the party chairman of Dambatta Gabas Ward in Dambatta Local Government Area of Kano State.

Former NPA MD Aminu Dabo resigns from the APC in Kano. Photo credit: @mohfatihu

Source: Twitter

As reported by Daily Trust, Dabo had served as the APC caucus chairman before his resignation.

Dabo's reason for leaving the APC

In the letter, Dabo said his exit followed careful thought about personal matters and plans for the future.

He confirmed that the letter had been formally submitted to the relevant party officials in Dambatta for the necessary follow-up.

Despite stepping away from the party, the former NPA boss struck a cordial tone towards the APC leadership, saying he valued the chance he was given to serve.

"I remain grateful for the cordial relationship I enjoyed and appreciative of the experience gained during my time of service," he said.

He also expressed gratitude to party leaders for allowing him to play a role in the party's growth and progress.

Dabo's political and professional background

Dabo had a prominent profile within APC circles in Kano State. He previously ran as a governorship aspirant in the state and held the position of Commissioner for Land before his time at the NPA.

Beyond politics, Dabo is the proprietor and chief executive of two educational institutions in Kano: Aminu Dabo College of Health Sciences and Technology and Aminu Dabo College of Nursing Sciences.

Dabo cites personal reasons and future plans, thanking party leaders for the chance to serve. Photo credit: APC

Source: Twitter

2 top alies of Lagos Speaker dump APC

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that two associates of Lagos Speaker Mudasiru Obasa defected to the opposition APM after losing the APC primaries in Agege.

The duo — a former Agege LG chairman and another House of Assembly aspirant — moved to APM to pursue their political ambitions.

Obasa declined to confirm or deny the defections when contacted, directing journalists to reach out to the individuals involved.

Source: Legit.ng