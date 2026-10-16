The Australian Department of Home Affairs runs a programme that offers eligible migrants and humanitarian entrants free English language training

The Adult Migrant English Program gives migrants access to face-to-face, remote, and app-based learning across roughly 300 locations in Australia

Migrants with children under school age can also access free childcare while attending AMEP classes, adding another layer of support for new arrivals

Australia's government runs a free English language programme designed to help newly arrived migrants and humanitarian entrants settle into the country, according to information published on the Australian Department of Home Affairs website.

The programme, known as the Adult Migrant English Program (AMEP), is available to eligible permanent residents, holders of certain temporary visas, and citizens who previously held an eligible visa.

Australia outlines a free service to support foreigners settling in the country. Photo credit: The West Australian

Source: UGC

Applicants must speak little or no English and be aged 18 or older to qualify, though those aged 15 to 17 may also be considered on a case-by-case basis.

How the AMEP Works

The programme offers three main learning formats: in-person classes at approximately 300 locations across Australia, including both major cities and regional areas; distance learning with teacher support; and self-paced digital learning through the AMEPOnline platform, which is also available as a free app on the App Store and Google Play.

For migrants who hold an eligible visa that started after 1 October 2020, certain time limits apply.

They must register with an AMEP provider within six months, begin their course within 12 months, and complete it within five years.

Those whose eligible visa started on or before 1 October 2020 face no time limits and may continue until they reach a vocational level of English proficiency.

The programme also extends practical support beyond the classroom. Parents attending AMEP classes can access free childcare for children under school age through their service provider.

For migrants receiving Centrelink payments, participation in the AMEP counts towards mutual obligation requirements under Workforce Australia.

Additional Government Support for Migrants

Alongside the AMEP, the Australian Government offers other settlement services.

The Free Translating Service provides document translation at no cost for permanent residents, covering documents needed for employment, education, and community participation.

The Translating and Interpreting Service (TIS National) is also available to help non-English speakers access interpreting support.

The AMEP fact sheet is available in 53 languages, and migrants can contact the Department of Home Affairs on 131 881 from anywhere in Australia for the cost of a local call.

Australia releases list of affected visa applicants

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs announced new rules for Student visa subclass 500 and Student Guardian subclass 590.

The changes affect those applying for a student visa while already in Australia, as well as current student visa holders seeking another visa.

Source: Legit.ng