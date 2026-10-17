The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) urged buyers to dial a code to check whether a phone has been verified before making payment

NCC's Director of Technical Standards warned that unapproved devices can degrade network quality for both their users and people nearby

About 231 million devices already on Nigerian networks before October 7 have been onboarded under the NCC's enhanced compliance process

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

FCT, Abuja - The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has told Nigerians to confirm the verification status of any mobile phone before purchasing it, using the USSD code *315# or the device checker available on the NCC's website.

The NCC's Director of Technical Standards and Network Integrity, Eduyemi Ogoh, made the call on Friday, October 16, during an appearance on 'Newsnight' on Arise Television, saying the step was especially critical for anyone buying second-hand phones or devices imported from outside the country.

The NCC urges Nigerians to dial *315# to verify a phone’s IMEI status before purchasing it. Photo credit: @NgComCommission

Source: UGC

Ogoh said:

"Before you buy the phone, dial *315# and confirm that the phone is fully verified before you pay."

Why did NCC introduce device checker?

Ogoh stated that the commission launched the checker to fulfil its obligations under the Nigerian Communications Act 2003, protect consumers, and respond to complaints about poor network quality that could be traced back to the devices people were using.

He explained that unapproved or improperly functioning phones can affect not just their owners but also other users in the same area.

"The whole intent of [type approval] is to ensure that every device coming into the country is genuine and works the way it should work," he said, adding that the check helps consumers avoid paying for "an old phone device that is fake or an imitation of the real thing."

To carry out the check, buyers enter the phone's International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI), a unique identifier assigned to every mobile device. Ogoh noted that buyers can request the IMEI from a seller before completing any payment.

He clarified that a failed check does not automatically mean a phone is counterfeit. Type approval is a laboratory-based process applied once per phone model to confirm it meets Nigerian standards, while verification confirms that a specific device has been registered using its IMEI. Manufacturers, importers, and vendors, not individual buyers, bear responsibility for obtaining type approval.

The NCC advises buyers to verify a phone’s IMEI before purchase, noting that a failed check does not necessarily mean the device is counterfeit. Photo credit: @NgComCommission

Source: UGC

NCC verifies 231 million existing phones

The enhanced compliance requirements apply to devices brought into Nigeria from October 7. Ogoh said any phone already active on a Nigerian network at midnight on October 6 was automatically onboarded and verified under the new system. The NCC registered roughly 231 million such devices.

"We know that people have spent their money to do this, so you cannot be asking them to go and throw those phones out," he said.

Ogoh also addressed concerns about privacy, saying the checker only uses a device's IMEI and does not give the NCC access to calls, contacts, messages, or any personal data stored on the phone.

Nigerians who have complaints about the device checker can call 315, while the NCC's general consumer complaint line is 622.

Watch the NCC official’s video below on X to learn how to check a phone’s IMEI:

New phone prices in Nigeria

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported on the NCC’s Device Management System, the new IMEI registration requirements and how validation fees could affect phone prices in Nigeria.

While standard device fees start at about N670, traders warn some importers could use the rollout to justify price increases of up to N20,000.

Source: Legit.ng