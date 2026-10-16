The Foreign Ministry of the Sultanate of Oman published tourism guidance outlining the most favourable months for foreign visitors to travel to the country

The ministry identified a specific weather window when temperatures across Oman sit at a comfortable 25 to 30 degrees Celsius for travellers

Oman's guidance also highlighted regions that remain cool even outside the peak travel window, offering options for visitors who cannot travel in the ideal months

The Foreign Ministry of the Sultanate of Oman has published official tourism guidance identifying September to March as the ideal period for foreign visitors to enter the country, citing temperatures of between 25 and 30 degrees Celsius during those months as the primary draw.

The guidance, updated on the ministry's official website, covers everything from short 24-hour stopovers to extended multi-week trips, positioning Oman as a destination suited to a wide range of travellers and budgets.

Oman shares best time of year for foreign visitors to come over. Photo credit: Arabian Daily News.

Source: UGC

Why Visitors Should Consider Oman

For those unable to travel during the September-to-March window, the ministry noted that parts of the country remain notably cooler during the hotter April-to-September period.

The Al Hajar Mountains and the southern Dhofar region maintain moderate temperatures even in peak summer, a quality described as rare on the Arabian Peninsula, where heat routinely climbs beyond 40 degrees Celsius elsewhere.

The capital, Muscat, is highlighted as an ideal starting point for first-time visitors. The city blends historic forts, traditional souqs, and the Sultan Qaboos Grand Mosque with modern facilities including five-star hotels, shopping centres, and the Royal Opera House.

Beaches, hot springs, sinkholes, and dolphin-watching opportunities all lie within easy reach of the city centre.

What Oman Offers Beyond the Capital

For travellers with more time, the ministry pointed to a broader landscape that stretches from the 3,000-metre peaks of Jabal Akhdar and Jabal Shams in the Al Hajar range to the vast dunes of the Sharqiyah Sands and the remote Empty Quarter desert in Dhofar and Al Wusta.

The country's northern tip, Musandam, is described as the "Norway of Arabia" for its dramatic fjords, where cliffs rise sharply from clear blue water. In the south, the Khareef monsoon transforms Dhofar into a lush, green landscape each season, an experience the ministry said is unlike anywhere else in the Gulf.

Heritage sites also feature prominently, including Bahla Fort, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and the archaeological site at Bat, which contains evidence of human habitation dating back 5,000 years. Sea turtle sanctuaries at Ras al Hadd and Ras al-Jinz and wildlife reserves in Al Wusta round out the country's natural attractions.

The ministry described Oman as a destination for both relaxed and adventure-seeking travellers, with 4WD desert treks, mountain climbing, coral reef snorkelling, and deep-sea diving all available for those looking for an active trip.

Oman sets leave timelines for workers

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Oman's labour rules give every employee a right to at least 30 days of paid annual leave per year.

Workers in Oman must complete at least six months on the job before they can take their annual leave.

Source: Legit.ng