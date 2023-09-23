The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has finally acknowledged that the Minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike, notified them before accepting the job

FCT, Abuja - An emerging report has confirmed that the Minister of the FCT, Nyesome Wike, notified the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) about his appointment before accepting a spot in President Bola Tinubu's cabinet.

This development was confirmed by the national publicity secretary of the PDP, Ibrahim Abdullahi, and other top members of the party who preferred to be anonymous.

The PDP confirmed that Nyesom Wike wrote to all the principal leaders of the party.

Adullahi's confirmation further affirms Wike's claims two weeks ago that he sought the approval of some party leaders before agreeing to be a member of President Tinubu's cabinet dominated by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Wike stated that he wrote to the national leader of the PDP, the minority leader of the two chambers of the national assembly, and the party's zonal and state chairman.

The FCT minister also claimed that his successor in Rivers State, Governor Sim Fubara, got a notification letter about his wish to accept the appointment, and he gave him the go-ahead.

He said:

“I wrote to my governor and all of them wrote me back and said ‘accept.’ I have my evidence documented. Forget these reggae dancers. I call them reggae dancers because when you have lost your opportunity, you have lost because of arrogance and impunity.”

However, Wike's claims were confirmed by PDP National Executive Committee (NEC) members.

PDP confirms Wike's letter

The party's spokesperson, Abdullahi, on Friday, September 22, confirmed that a letter of notification was sent by Wike to the acting national chairman of the PDP, Umar Damagum, notifying him that he would be accepting the call to service offered to him by President Tinubu.

He said:

“In the letter he wrote to the party, Wike explained that he was going to answer the clarion call by the President and commander-in-chief of the armed forces. Therefore, the party has not taken a position as to whether or not that will be in its interest.”

Abdullahi noted that the party was indifferent to Wike's note and didn't need to escalate the matter beyond what it was.

Similarly, another member of the PDP NEC confirmed that Wike's claims were valid, but he was not aware if the party gave him the go-ahead.

PDP crisis: Atiku can ask Tinubu to sack Wike with just a phone call, Bwala boasts

Meanwhile, Daniel Bwala, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), says Nyesom Wike can be sacked as FCT minister with just a phone call from Atiku Abubakar.

Bwala stated this on TV on Wednesday, September 13, while entertaining questions on the PDP crisis.

He revealed that Wike's expulsion from the PDP is imminent and that the party is taking its time to do it.

