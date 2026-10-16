Australia's government identified 23 temporary visa subclasses whose holders qualify for a free language programme called AMEP

The list covers a wide range of visa categories, from humanitarian and protection visas to skilled regional and partner visas

Some of the 23 subclasses have since been repealed, though they remain on the official AMEP eligibility list

Australia has confirmed that holders of 23 specific temporary visa subclasses are entitled to access the Adult Migrant English Program (AMEP) at no cost, giving thousands of migrants and humanitarian entrants a pathway to free English language tuition in the country.

The AMEP is a federally funded programme that provides free English language classes to eligible migrants and humanitarian visa holders in Australia.

The list of qualifying visa subclasses spans a broad range of visa categories and is split into two groups: active eligible visas and those that have since been repealed but remain on the eligibility list.

The 23 AMEP-Eligible Visa Subclasses

The full list of eligible visa subclasses is as follows:

1. Subclass 060 – Bridging F

2. Subclass 160 – Business Owner (Provisional)

3. Subclass 161 – Senior Executive (Provisional)

4. Subclass 162 – Investor (Provisional)

5. Subclass 163 – State/Territory Sponsored Business Owner (Provisional)

6. Subclass 164 – State/Territory Sponsored Senior Executive (Provisional)

7. Subclass 165 – State/Territory Sponsored Investor (Provisional)

8. Subclass 188 – Business Innovation and Investment (Provisional)

9. Subclass 309 – Partner (Provisional)

10. Subclass 445 – Dependent Child

11. Subclass 449 – Humanitarian Stay (Temporary)

12. Subclass 489 – Skilled Work Regional (Provisional)

13. Subclass 491 – Skilled Work Regional (Provisional)

14. Subclass 494 – Skilled Employer Sponsored Regional (Provisional)

15. Subclass 785 – Temporary Protection

16. Subclass 786 – Temporary (Humanitarian Concern)

17. Subclass 790 – Safe Haven Enterprise

18. Subclass 820 – Partner (Temporary)

19. Subclass 310 – Interdependency (Provisional)

20. Subclass 475 – Skilled Regional Sponsored

21. Subclass 487 – Skilled Regional Sponsored

22. Subclass 495 – Skilled Independent Regional (Provisional)

23. Subclass 850 – Resolution of Status (Temporary)

Who the Programme Covers

The list cuts across several immigration streams. Humanitarian and protection categories such as the Temporary Protection visa (Subclass 785), the Safe Haven Enterprise visa (Subclass 790), and the Humanitarian Stay visa (Subclass 449) are included, reflecting the programme's focus on supporting vulnerable new arrivals.

Skilled regional and employer-sponsored visa holders also feature prominently, as do partner visa holders under both provisional and temporary categories. Subclasses 19 through 23 on the list carry a note indicating they have been repealed, meaning they are no longer issued, though holders of those visas at the time of their validity would have retained AMEP eligibility.

For Nigerians and other Africans who have relocated to Australia or are planning to do so, confirming whether their specific visa subclass appears on this list is a practical first step toward taking advantage of the free language support on offer.

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Source: Legit.ng