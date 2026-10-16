Femi Adebayo unveiled the cast of Jagun Jagun 2 in a video shared on his social media pages on Friday

Fresh faces joining the sequel include Funke Akindele, Fuji musicians Kwam 1 and Pasuma, Cute Abiola, and the late Taiwo Hassan Ogogo

Several stars from the original 2023 epic will return, with Adebayo teasing performances that brought 'power, rage, and silence'

Femi Adebayo is pulling out all the stops for the follow-up to his 2023 epic, and the cast list alone is already turning heads.

The actor and filmmaker revealed the lineup for Jagun Jagun 2 through a video posted across his social media pages on Friday, confirming both returning favourites and a wave of exciting new additions.

Funke Akindele, KWAM 1 Pasuma, others join Jagun Jagun 2 cast. Credit: femiadebayosalami

Source: Instagram

Among the fresh recruits are Nollywood heavyweight Funke Akindele, actress Muka Ray and comedian Cute Abiola, alongside Kano State. Perhaps the most unexpected additions are Fuji music royalty, Wasiu Ayinde KWAM 1 and Wasiu Alabi Pasuma, who will make their appearances in the sequel. The late actor Taiwo "Ogogo" Hassan also features among the new cast members.

Returning stars for Jagun Jagun 2

Fans of the original film will be pleased to know that much of the beloved ensemble is back. Lateef Adedimeji, Bimbo Ademoye, Bukunmi Oluwashina, Odunlade Adekola, Ibrahim "Itele D Icon" Yekini, Fathia Balogun, Adebayo Salami, Muyiwa Ademola, Yinka Quadri and Dele Odule will all reprise their roles in the sequel.

Adebayo on what this cast brings

Reflecting on the casting process, Adebayo spoke about the challenge of translating fictional characters into convincing, breathing human beings on screen.

Filmmaker Femi Adebayo causes a buzz on social media with Jagun Jagun cast. Credit: femiadebayosalami

Source: Instagram

"This cast understood the assignment. Some brought power, some brought rage, some brought the silence that said everything without saying a word. And some gave us moments we definitely didn't see coming. Behind the scenes, it was rehearsals, retakes, laughter, and of course, a little chaos.

"But somehow, all those different personalities came together and became one story. They made us feel, made us question, and, most importantly, made these characters feel real. So, without giving too much away, we'll let the performances speak for themselves," he said.

The original Jagun Jagun, released in 2023, became one of the most talked-about Yoruba epic films in recent memory, drawing widespread acclaim for its storytelling, visuals and ensemble performances. With the sequel boasting an even broader cast that crosses into music and comedy, anticipation for the next instalment is already building.

The video Femi Adebayo shared as he unveils the cast for Jagun Jagun 2 is below:

Femi Adebayo reacts to ₦40bn valuation claim

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Femi Adebayo expressed surprise after social media users valued his newly launched Euphoria 360 Hub at ₦40 billion.

The actor and filmmaker reacted on X on October 7, 2026, questioning how the figure was calculated after a user described the Lagos studio as a ₦40 billion investment.

When another user estimated the facility could cost ₦1 billion or ₦2 billion, Femi avoided giving a specific amount, saying, “Grace of God is sufficient for me.”

Source: Legit.ng